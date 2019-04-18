Civica Rx Opens New Headquarters

Ribbon cutting at new Civica Rx headquarters in Lehi, Utah

Civica team, hospital leaders, and elected officials dedicate new offices to mission of ensuring essential generic medications are available and affordable

LEHI, UTAH, USA, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civica Rx , a new not-for-profit company that was established to help stabilize the supply of essential generic medications, has opened its new headquarters, located at 2912 Executive Parkway in Lehi, UT.Joining the Civica Rx team in a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting were Utah Governor, Gary Herbert; U.S. Congressman Ben McAdams (UT); Intermountain Healthcare CEO, Dr. Marc Harrison; University of Utah Senior Director Drug Information Services, Erin Fox; and Civica Rx Chairman of the Board and the “brainchild” of Civica Rx, Dan Liljenquist, who is also SVP of Strategy at Intermountain Healthcare. U.S. Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee of Utah provided congratulatory video remarks.Lehi, referred to locally as “Silicon Slopes,” was chosen because it is centrally located amid Utah’s major universities and has become a hub for Utah’s start-up and tech community, which will enable Civica Rx to draw on local expertise and talent. The Lehi office will house approximately 40 people soon and expansion opportunities in Lehi are expected to bring the office to four or five times that size within three to five years.Civica Rx exists in the public interest as a non-profit, non-stock corporation focused on reducing chronic generic drug shortages, which have negatively impacted patient care for over a decade. It was founded by leading US hospital systems concerned about drug shortages and philanthropic organizations passionate about improving healthcare.“Together we celebrate the reason why Civica Rx exists, in purpose and in brick and mortar, and that is to do what is in the best interest of patients by stabilizing the supply of generic medications,” said Martin VanTrieste, Civica Rx CEO. “Drug shortages strain hospital staff, lead to delayed surgeries and sub-optimal treatments for patients, and can lead to unpredictable price increases that result in budgetary instability in hospitals.”Event speakers highlighted the challenges associated with generic drug shortages in the nation’s hospitals, shared enthusiasm about the promise of Civica Rx as an innovative, collaborative approach to stabilizing generic drug supply, and expressed pride in welcoming Civica Rx to Utah.###About Civica RxCivica Rx is a new enterprise designed to reduce chronic generic drug shortages, which have become a national crisis and have negatively impacted patient care for over a decade. Civica Rx exists in the public interest as a non-profit, non-stock corporation committed to stabilizing supply of essential generic medications in a hospital setting. It was founded by leading US hospital systems concerned about drug shortages and philanthropic organizations passionate about improving healthcare.Civica Rx will act in the best interest of patients to eliminate uncertainty in the generic drug supply chain through long-term contracts with the health system members who have joined Civica Rx as well as its manufacturing partners. Civica Rx is committed to transparency, will offer fair and sustainable prices, and will ensure it has dedicated manufacturing capacity for the medications that are most desperately needed in hospitals across the country.Civica Rx Governing Board MembersThese members launched Civica Rx in September 2018 and represent Civica Rx’s Board of DirectorsCommon Spirit HealthHCA HealthcareIntermountain HealthcareMayo ClinicProvidence St. Joseph HealthSSM HealthTrinity HealthArnold VenturesPeterson Center on HealthcareGary and Mary West FoundationCivica Rx Founding MembersAdvocate Aurora HealthAllegheny Health NetworkBaptist Health South FloridaFranciscan AllianceMemorial Hermann Health SystemNYU Langone HealthOchsner Health SystemSanford HealthSpectrum HealthSt. Luke’s University Health NetworkSteward Health CareUnityPoint HealthCivica Rx Partnering MembersAspirus Health SystemBaptist HealthChristiana Care Health SystemIntegris HealthRegional One HealthUniversity of Utah Health



