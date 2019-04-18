Ad Victoriam Solutions Named Top CRM Consultant

B2B research and reviews agency Clutch recognizes Ad Victoriam Solutions as a leader for their exceptional strategy and consulting services that they provide.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2B research and reviews agency Clutch recently recognized Ad Victoriam Solutions (AdVic) as a leader in their field based on the exceptional strategy and consulting services that they provide. After analyzing their market presence, industry experience, customer feedback, and other data-driven metrics, Clutch awarded AdVic the number 5 spot in a ranking of all CRM consultants in Atlanta, which is an honor.Clutch selects award recipients based on a set of factors, including work portfolio and market presence. Above all, feedback from the clients is central to the evaluation. Clutch analysts speak directly to the clients to receive in-depth feedback.Read two of AdVic’s reviews:"Everything they’ve ever done for me came in under budget and within the original time estimates. They do a great job managing scope and cost,” praised one client. “Ad Victoriam Solutions was much more involved than other agencies, and they were very attentive throughout the process.”“Ad Victoriam is diligent in training us and making sure that everyone understands how to execute processes … By walking us through the process and documenting everything, they’ve made us more self-reliant,” shared another customer. “The revamped Salesforce CRM has worked reliably since and is now a critical instrument in sales. Well-structured project management and diligent documentation are key to their success.”Ad Victoriam brings dedication and innovation to every challenge they tackle, making sure that the AdVic team of experts stays up-to-date on the latest tech trends while remaining dedicated to every client and their unique goals, story, and skillsets.The scale of the Ad Victoriam team, collaboration, and successes will continue to grow. If you’d like to learn about what Ad Victoriam Solutions can do for you and your business, please reach out to a member of their team Ad Victoriam is an innovative and experienced Salesforce Platinum Partner , ready to empower your growth!



