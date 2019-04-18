POISONOUS SUGAR IN 56 DECEITFUL NAMES - WHERE IS THE FDA? - JURAVIN RESEARCH
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We love sugar. We are genetically wired to love sugar. Sugar activates a rewarding spot in our brain. The brain uses 25% of our daily energy, more than any other organ and glucose is its source of fuel.
I’m Don Juravin and I LOVE HELPING people getting better HEALTH, love, happiness, and success.
I concluded that the FDA is not PROTECTING our health enough from deception.
The FDA is not explaining the danger of sugar clearly enough. Let’s exposed the food manufacturers tricks since 50% of our daily sugar consumption is from ingredients that are not clearly marked as sugar.
WHY THERE ARE 56 NAMES FOR SUGAR?
I found out that Food manufacturers are getting us addicted to sugar by using different sugar names to confuse us on the food label. 75% of all foods hide sugar under deceitful names. Why?
TO TRICK US WHEN WE READ THE FOOD LABEL:
The ingredients on a food label must be listed according to their weight. The food manufacturer wants to avoid listing a sugary ingredient at the top 3 of 5. Therefore they will break it into many sugary ingredients to still maintain the high sugar content and list them at the end.
Instead of adding pure sugar, Food manufacturers add few of the 56 sugar like ingredients. That achieves their deceiving goal: not having to list "added sugar" in the "carbohydrates" section. The result: we're tricked into believing that the rest of the ingredients are natural.
You would love watching this educational video: https://wp.me/p7xytN-7j
All of these names are SUGAR in disguise:
Barley malt
Barbados sugar
Beet sugar
Brown sugar
Buttered syrup
Cane juice
Cane sugar
Caramel
Corn syrup
Corn syrup solids
Confectioner’s sugar
Carob syrup
Castor sugar
Date sugar
Dehydrated cane juice
Demerara sugar
Dextran
Dextrose
Diastatic malt
Diatase
Ethyl maltol
Free flowing brown sugars
Fructose
Fruit juice
Fruit juice concentrate
Galactose
Glucose
Glucose solids
Golden sugar
Golden syrup
Granulated sugar
Grape sugar
High fructose corn syrup
Honey
Icing sugar
Invert sugar
Lactose
Malt
Maltodextrin
Maltose
Malt syrup
Mannitol
Maple syrup
Molasses
Muscovado
Panocha
Powdered sugar
Raw sugar
Refiner’s syrup
Rice syrup
Sucrose
Treacle
Turbinado sugar
Yellow sugar
Sources:
FDA sugars: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/interactivenutritionfactslabel/sugars.html
Sugar is poison - WE'RE POISONED WITH SUGAR IN 56 DECEITFUL NAMES - WHERE'S THE FDA?
