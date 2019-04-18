POISONOUS SUGAR IN 56 DECEITFUL NAMES - WHERE IS THE FDA? - JURAVIN RESEARCH

Sugar is poison according to Don Karl Juravin

We love #sugar. We are genetically wired to love sugar. Food manufacturers make us addictive to sugar using 56 names, all SUGAR in disguise, states Don Juravin

I call on the FDA not to allow the food manufacturers to deceive us. Any ingredient containing mainly sugar should be considered as sugar. As of now, the FDA is responsible for our sugar addiction.” — Don Karl Juravin

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We love sugar. We are genetically wired to love sugar. Sugar activates a rewarding spot in our brain. The brain uses 25% of our daily energy, more than any other organ and glucose is its source of fuel.

I’m Don Juravin and I LOVE HELPING people getting better HEALTH, love, happiness, and success.

I concluded that the FDA is not PROTECTING our health enough from deception.

The FDA is not explaining the danger of sugar clearly enough. Let’s exposed the food manufacturers tricks since 50% of our daily sugar consumption is from ingredients that are not clearly marked as sugar.

WHY THERE ARE 56 NAMES FOR SUGAR?

I found out that Food manufacturers are getting us addicted to sugar by using different sugar names to confuse us on the food label. 75% of all foods hide sugar under deceitful names. Why?

TO TRICK US WHEN WE READ THE FOOD LABEL:

The ingredients on a food label must be listed according to their weight. The food manufacturer wants to avoid listing a sugary ingredient at the top 3 of 5. Therefore they will break it into many sugary ingredients to still maintain the high sugar content and list them at the end.

Instead of adding pure sugar, Food manufacturers add few of the 56 sugar like ingredients. That achieves their deceiving goal: not having to list "added sugar" in the "carbohydrates" section. The result: we're tricked into believing that the rest of the ingredients are natural.

You would love watching this educational video: https://wp.me/p7xytN-7j

All of these names are SUGAR in disguise:

Barley malt

Barbados sugar

Beet sugar

Brown sugar

Buttered syrup

Cane juice

Cane sugar

Caramel

Corn syrup

Corn syrup solids

Confectioner’s sugar

Carob syrup

Castor sugar

Date sugar

Dehydrated cane juice

Demerara sugar

Dextran

Dextrose

Diastatic malt

Diatase

Ethyl maltol

Free flowing brown sugars

Fructose

Fruit juice

Fruit juice concentrate

Galactose

Glucose

Glucose solids

Golden sugar

Golden syrup

Granulated sugar

Grape sugar

High fructose corn syrup

Honey

Icing sugar

Invert sugar

Lactose

Malt

Maltodextrin

Maltose

Malt syrup

Mannitol

Maple syrup

Molasses

Muscovado

Panocha

Powdered sugar

Raw sugar

Refiner’s syrup

Rice syrup

Sucrose

Treacle

Turbinado sugar

Yellow sugar

Sources:

FDA sugars: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/interactivenutritionfactslabel/sugars.html

