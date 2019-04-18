R4G Launches Join to Support Causes and Earn $5,000 Super Soccer Fan Reward

www.RecruitingforGood.com Join to Support Causes & Party for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good (R4G) is working collaboratively to reward referrals with donations to causes; and the Ultimate Championship Soccer Fan Experience.

Join us to support causes and enjoy the World's Best Soccer” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a difference. The staffing agency rewards referrals with donations to fund causes; and party travel to experience the World's Best Soccer According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Want to experience the World Cup in Qatar , Follow Team USA at the 2020 Olympics, or See the Champions League Final? Participate in our staffing agency to help fund causes, and we'll reward you $5,000 in flights, hotel, and tickets to get to your favorite game."How to Earn the Ultimate Soccer Fan Reward1.Introduce us to your boss, family member, or friend who is a manager hiring tech staff in Southern California.2.Recruiting for Good finds the company a talented employee (and when they complete 90 days of employment)3.The staffing agency makes a donation to a cause; and rewards $5,000 toward flights, hotel, soccer game tickets.Must participate by July 1, 2019 to earn one of the rewardsCarlos Cymerman adds, “I have attended the World Cup in USA and Germany, watched soccer at the Olympics (5 times), and went to the Euros in Portugal...Being at the stadium with fans is an experience that will change your life...invite your friends to participate in R4G; help fund causes and see the best soccer games together."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best technical talent in Engineering, and Information Technology.Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a difference and rewards referrals with donations to causes you love most... Celebrating Women, Empowering Kids, and Saving Earth; and travel to party for good. www.RecruitingforGood.com We Party for Good is a Purpose Driven community service inspiring people to participate in Recruiting for Good to help support environmental nonprofits Saving Earth; and enjoy party travel rewards to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports celebrations. Join us to Help Save Earth and Party for Good. To learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.