ADOMANI® is helping School Districts “practice what they preach” in class with all-electric propulsion school buses

Adomani electric-powered school bus Adomani Battery and Drive System Adomani Electric Drive System

School Bus Electrification: A lesson in efficient transportation

Adomani Electric (NASDAQ:ADOM)

Transportation contributes to nearly 40 percent of California’s greenhouse gas emissions and almost 80 percent of its air pollution.” — Lisa Woon, SCE’s principal manager of Corporate Philanthropy

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In school, students learn about the environment and the effects of pollution on their world. They take classes that explain today’s challenges with green house gasses and climate change while attending recycling drives on the weekend. But their transit to school and field trips are in stark contrast to their teachings – arriving at their destination in poorly tuned vehicles that make them part of the environmental problem, not the solution.Today, a number of school districts around the country have begun converting these exhaust emitting diesel-powered school busses to all-electric propulsion. ADOMANI’s electrification drive system eliminates harmful exhaust emissions, removes the need to purchase expensive diesel fuel and reduces vehicle maintenance costs due to fewer moving components and fluid changes.Funding for these conversions comes in many forms, the Fontana Unified School District, one of 11 school districts in Southern California Edison’s (SCE) service territory, which recently received funding for ADOMANI school bus electrification program from the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the California Air Resources Board. The result: these school districts are practicing what they preach in the classroom.ADOMANI's electrification system replaces the inefficient internal combustion engine with clean electric power while retaining key vehicle elements within the school bus including the transmission, drivetrain and other accessory drives that power electrical, comfort and safety systems. On a typical school day, the buses travel about 100 miles taking students from home to school and back, as well as on field trips. ADOMANI electrified buses can drive up to 120 miles per charge. The schools have also been provided with technical assistance and guidance to support the rollout of the buses and the installation of charging stations by CALSTART, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing the clean transportation industryLilia Lopez, who has two children at Beech Elementary, added, “We live in such a beautiful city, but we have such bad air quality. So, it’s really good that the school district decided to get electric buses. It really helps the environment and there are a lot of kids who have asthma. It helps with their health and the air quality.”“We believe it is important to provide our California schoolchildren with the cleanest buses possible, as soon as possible,” said Kevin Leong, program manager at CALSTART. Edison International, parent company of SCE, provided a $75,000 grant to CALSTART for the program. The grant was instrumental in the completion of the charging infrastructure at the schools’ transit yard sites. As part of the grant, CALSTART helped and supported the school districts by developing a tool kit that made it easier to roll out the buses.The South Coast Air Quality Management District, through its Carl Moyer Program, provided $8.8 million to purchase 33 battery electric, zero-emission buses and charging infrastructure for 16 public school districts and two charter schools in Southern California. The schools also received additional funding through the California Air Resources Board’s Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project. These funds further offset the cost of buying the electric buses.“At Edison International and SCE, we are committed to helping the communities we serve. Transportation contributes to nearly 40 percent of California’s greenhouse gas emissions and almost 80 percent of its air pollution. So it’s important for us to support programs, such as CALSTART’s. It will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels,” said Lisa Woon, SCE’s principal manager of Corporate Philanthropy. “The schools and children that will benefit from this grant are located in areas with some of the worst air quality in the nation.”About ADOMANI®ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission all-electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration into new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI® is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. In addition, ADOMANI® helps address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www. ADOMANIelectric.com.Safe Harbor StatementThis release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for ADOMANI® Inc. products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in ADOMANI’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding product offerings and marketing. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting ADOMANI® Inc., please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov . ADOMANI® Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.