Tissue Solutions Ltd wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise….Again

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tissue Solutions Ltd, an award winning virtual biobank and tissue acquisition company that helps researchers ethically source biological materials, has won the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category. Now in its 53rd year, these awards are announced on the Queen’s birthday and are one of the UK’s highest accolades recognising business achievement. It is the second time Tissue Solutions has been recognised for its excellence in International Trade, having also collected the award in 2014.Commanded by CEO Dr Morag McFarlane, the company has been supplying high quality human biomaterials and scientific expertise to multinational companies since 2007. It is now an established and reputable supplier of biospecimens, and the only UK-owned human tissue acquisition group. Sourcing through a global network, the company provides scientists with biomaterials for pre-clinical research across the drug development pipeline, from identification and validation, screening and testing, right through to pre-clinical trials. Samples can be anything from fresh tumour samples, used for work on Immuno-Oncology, to skin samples for use in toxicology and dermatological testing of products. They specialise in supplying samples to stringent specifications, offering exceptional turn-around times and taking care of the logistics of transporting biomaterials across geographical borders. Samples can also be collected on demand, through the companies volunteer donor database, where volunteers can sign up to donate samples to support research in areas close to their heart.The award has been presented in recognition of Tissue Solutions’ outstanding business success within International Markets and achieved by continual investment in growth and innovation. In the last three years, Tissue Solutions has seen overseas growth of 216 per cent and over 80 per cent repeat order success by servicing global clients across Europe, USA, Australia and Asia. The business currently employs 20 staff and is based at the West of Scotland Science Park in Glasgow.Dr Morag McFarlane CEO of Tissue Solutions said, “We are thrilled to receive the Queen’s Award again for Enterprise in the International Trade category. Our foundations were built on the development of a sample acquisition service, and we now also offer a comprehensive range of tissue related CRO services as standard, as well as a range of bespoke services”Morag said: "The award is an acknowledgment of the effort put in by everyone at Tissue Solutions to ensure the best possible customer service to our clients, who have shown their appreciation by their custom and loyalty. Our philosophy is that the best research comes from the best samples, and we are proud to be supporting advancements in biomedical research"For further information on Tissue Solutions visit https://www.tissue-solutions.com



