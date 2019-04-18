Joshua Kodner’s professionalism and experience can help determine your property’s true value

DANIA BEACH, FL, USA, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: APRIL 18, 2019Joshua Kodner(561) 286-8575info@joshuakodner.comARE YOU GETTING WHAT YOU DESERVE?Josh Kodner can help maximize your property’s value.Dania Beach, Florida: We all want to maximize our value. With so many sellers, consignors, and online bidding platforms, it can be a challenge determining how. Joshua Kodner’s professionalism and experience can help determine your property’s true value and maximize your auction sale income.Now in our fourth generation, Joshua Kodner’s lifelong experience providing expertise in gems, fine jewelry, and fine art properties, attracts attention from numerous platforms that bring interested buyers to you. From appraisal to auction, each of our items are individually appraised and evaluated by Joshua so you can rest assured you receive the true value of your property.Not convinced you need a professional auction house to sell your wares? Think again. A reputable and established auctioneer like Joshua doesn’t just appraise and evaluate your wares. The benefits of working with us include:● Showcasing your property to an audience of qualified and committed buyers● More opportunities to sell: bidders come through our doors daily and we host regular auctions drawing thousands of eyes.● The right price: professional auctions create a demand that is instrumental to ensuring you never receive below market value.Joshua Kodner: Since the 1940s we’ve offered a tradition of excellence in the world of gems, antiques and auctions . Now in our fourth generation, Joshua’s wealth of experience and knowledge helps clients maximize their estate’s value with a hint of New York style.



