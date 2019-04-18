Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024

Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles.

The market size of ADMS has considerably grown over the past few years on the account of evolving smart grid and the emergence of technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, outage management system, and energy management system. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China has increased the demand for energy in these regions. Also, the demand for affordable and reliable energy has forced the utilities to upgrade to advanced technologies and enhance their electric and distribution network, thereby driving the adoption of ADMS.

In 2018, the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

S&C Electric Company

General Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

Indra Sistemas

Survalent Technology

Capgemini Consulting

Siemens SE

Advanced Control Systems

Open Systems International

ETAP/ Operation Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service (Consulting, System Integration, Support and Maintenance)

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Defense and Government

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

