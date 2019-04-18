Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024
Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
Description
An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles.
The market size of ADMS has considerably grown over the past few years on the account of evolving smart grid and the emergence of technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, outage management system, and energy management system. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China has increased the demand for energy in these regions. Also, the demand for affordable and reliable energy has forced the utilities to upgrade to advanced technologies and enhance their electric and distribution network, thereby driving the adoption of ADMS.
In 2018, the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB Group
Schneider Electric SE
S&C Electric Company
General Electric Company
Oracle Corporation
Indra Sistemas
Survalent Technology
Capgemini Consulting
Siemens SE
Advanced Control Systems
Open Systems International
ETAP/ Operation Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service (Consulting, System Integration, Support and Maintenance)
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy and Utilities
IT and Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Defense and Government
Infrastructure
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Service (Consulting, System Integration, Support and Maintenance)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Energy and Utilities
1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Defense and Government
1.5.6 Infrastructure
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size
2.2 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
...
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB Group
12.1.1 ABB Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Group Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ABB Group Recent Development
12.2 Schneider Electric SE
12.2.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
12.2.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development
12.3 S&C Electric Company
12.3.1 S&C Electric Company Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
12.3.4 S&C Electric Company Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 S&C Electric Company Recent Development
12.4 General Electric Company
12.4.1 General Electric Company Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
12.4.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 General Electric Company Recent Development
12.5 Oracle Corporation
12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Indra Sistemas
12.6.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
12.6.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development
12.7 Survalent Technology
12.7.1 Survalent Technology Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
12.7.4 Survalent Technology Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Survalent Technology Recent Development
12.8 Capgemini Consulting
12.8.1 Capgemini Consulting Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
12.8.4 Capgemini Consulting Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Capgemini Consulting Recent Development
12.9 Siemens SE
12.9.1 Siemens SE Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
12.9.4 Siemens SE Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Siemens SE Recent Development
12.10 Advanced Control Systems
12.10.1 Advanced Control Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
12.10.4 Advanced Control Systems Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Advanced Control Systems Recent Development
12.11 Open Systems International
12.12 ETAP/ Operation Technology
Continued...
