Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024

Description

An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles. 

The market size of ADMS has considerably grown over the past few years on the account of evolving smart grid and the emergence of technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, outage management system, and energy management system. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China has increased the demand for energy in these regions. Also, the demand for affordable and reliable energy has forced the utilities to upgrade to advanced technologies and enhance their electric and distribution network, thereby driving the adoption of ADMS. 

In 2018, the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

ABB Group 
Schneider Electric SE 
S&C Electric Company 
General Electric Company 
Oracle Corporation 
Indra Sistemas 
Survalent Technology 
Capgemini Consulting 
Siemens SE 
Advanced Control Systems 
Open Systems International 
ETAP/ Operation Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Software 
Service (Consulting, System Integration, Support and Maintenance)

Market segment by Application, split into 
Energy and Utilities 
IT and Telecommunications 
Manufacturing 
Defense and Government 
Infrastructure 
Healthcare 
Transportation and Logistics 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Software 
1.4.3 Service (Consulting, System Integration, Support and Maintenance) 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Energy and Utilities 
1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications 
1.5.4 Manufacturing 
1.5.5 Defense and Government 
1.5.6 Infrastructure 
1.5.7 Healthcare 
1.5.8 Transportation and Logistics 
1.5.9 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size 
2.2 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 ABB Group 
12.1.1 ABB Group Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction 
12.1.4 ABB Group Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 ABB Group Recent Development 
12.2 Schneider Electric SE 
12.2.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction 
12.2.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development 
12.3 S&C Electric Company 
12.3.1 S&C Electric Company Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction 
12.3.4 S&C Electric Company Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 S&C Electric Company Recent Development 
12.4 General Electric Company 
12.4.1 General Electric Company Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction 
12.4.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 General Electric Company Recent Development 
12.5 Oracle Corporation 
12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction 
12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development 
12.6 Indra Sistemas 
12.6.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction 
12.6.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development 
12.7 Survalent Technology 
12.7.1 Survalent Technology Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction 
12.7.4 Survalent Technology Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Survalent Technology Recent Development 
12.8 Capgemini Consulting 
12.8.1 Capgemini Consulting Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction 
12.8.4 Capgemini Consulting Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Capgemini Consulting Recent Development 
12.9 Siemens SE 
12.9.1 Siemens SE Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction 
12.9.4 Siemens SE Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Siemens SE Recent Development 
12.10 Advanced Control Systems 
12.10.1 Advanced Control Systems Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction 
12.10.4 Advanced Control Systems Revenue in Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Advanced Control Systems Recent Development 
12.11 Open Systems International 
12.12 ETAP/ Operation Technology

