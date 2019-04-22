Bengaluru Fintech Summit 30-31May identifies promising tech startups paving way for India's leadership in digital era

Bengaluru Fintech Summit 30-31 May 2019 Himalaya Capital Exchange Bengaluru Fintech Summit wecomes female fintech thought leaders

Fintech Storm hosts a landmark Bengaluru Fintech &Crypto Summit 30-31May to identify promising emerging tech startups and catalyse the startup funding ecosystem

Young techies and entrepreneurs should step up to pave way for India's tech leadership in the fourth industrial revolution. It's time for Indian unicorns to emerge in fintech, AI, blockchain, crypto.” — Arifa Khan

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fintech Storm hosts a landmark Bengaluru Fintech & Crypto Summit 30-31 May, to identify and catalyse promising startups in emerging technologies and match them with the investor ecosystem.Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, has now taken a place of pride as a leading fintech hub with 832 fintech startups tipping Mumbai's 828.Supporting the summit are Tata Consultancy Services, Himalaya Capital Exchange , Government Blockchain Association (GBA), Govt. of Maharashatra, Venture Catalysts, Wazirx, Inc42, Lattice80, ICO Holder, 20 speakers from Deloitte, law firms like Nishit Desai, and 20 investors such as IDG Ventures, EMVC etc.Speaking on the vision for Bengaluru Fintech Summit celebrating multiple tracks of payments, fintech, AI, online-lending, blockchain & tokenisation, and wealthtech, Conference Chair Arifa Khan said "India has the potential to lead as world's fintech hub because of our unique demographics. There are 60 million SMEs in India, and 100s of millions of active mobile fintech app users. India is a market no serious tech company in the world can ignore. This has led to a funding boom in consumer-centric fintech apps such as PAYTM, PineLabs, PolicyBazaar, Lending Kart, Neogrowth, with the total VC/PE funding of indian fintech firms in 2018 at $1.83billion over 165 deals. We are showcasing disruptive startups to watch for in the coming decade, and further catalysing the early stage startup funding ecosystem by bringing them together with seasoned investors.""Major disruptions are happening, be it decentralisation of financial ecosystem or tokenisation of assets and securities. This is a great forum to acknowledge the latest technology trends." said GBA Europe Head Shiv Aggarwal."A great platform to create synergies and build a stronger fintech ecosystem" said Abhay Tandon, Ab-Inbev. Venture Catalysts is supporting as an Investor Partner with a network of over 4000 angel investors globally and over Rs200 cr in successful startup equity funding. Startups can expect to meet new age investors scouting for upcoming unicorns."There is growing importance of public education by a credible authority on emerging and untested technologies such as AI, cryptocurencies and tokens, in an environment of skepticism, mis-information and mis-trust" - added Ms Arifa Khan, CEO of Himalaya Capital Exchange (HCX), world's pioneering crypto author on tokenising traditional company shares and Editor of world's first "Digital Securities Journal"."Crypto has mixed sentiments in India. Those who understand how crypto works are positive about it and have been trading crypto regularly. However, newbies to crypto are afraid since there is banking uncertainty"- added Nischal Shetty, CEO Wazirx, summit speaker, emphasising the importance of conferences focused on the intriguing new crypto sector.The summit features avant-garde inventions such as Himalaya Capital Exchange (HCX), which provides tokenized platform services for initial public offerings (IPOs) on a global stock exchange. The platform aims to become an alternative to investment bank IPO services, providing companies and startups with a cost-effective and democratic way to get access to global financing. This is the first securities marketplace self-governed by token holders.HCX allows entrepreneurs worldwide to create their own shares and bonds and instantly raise money via an automated investment banking platform that runs on smart contract algorithms. The company expects to implement machine learning and artificial intelligence features in future.HCX is also set out to solve challenges faced by institutional capital in embracing the crypto investing paradigm and is seeking partnerships with digital financing platforms and best-in-class security, audit, compliance, and risk-management service providers to allay the concerns of institutional investors, on its journey to reinvent capital markets and give an alternative to wall street for the first time."Blockchain has the potential to stabilise key areas in India like Healthcare, Supply Chain, Banking and Education. In a country bereft of basic technology infrastructure, blockchain demonstrates the art of the possible" - opined Dr. Vikram Venkateswaran, Editor Healthcare India, a keynote speaker.Elaborating on the need for platforms such as Fintech Storm, Founder Arifa Khan who was recently crowned the 100 most influential fintech women by Business Insider said - "India spawned a plethora of payments startups in the past decade fuelled by digitalisation and the India stack of digital identity, 'Jan-Dhan-Yojana' bank accounts to the last mile, the unprecedented smart phone penetration and abundant availability of cheap data. India is also origin to Microfinance industry and now will be a hotbed for personal finance management and wealthtech startups. Growing interest in cybersecurity, the burgeoning of crypto exchanges and growing public appetite for cryptocurrencies, especially in wake of Supreme Court categorically ordering the Government of India in Feb 2019 to introduce cryptocurrencies regulation are positive boosts to the fintech movement in India. We successfully persuaded Govt of Andhra Pradesh to embrace Blockchain as a focus area for growth and attracting investments. We hosted blockchain hackathons in IIT Mumbai. We need to leverage all these emerging positive trends to establish India's leadership in the fourth industrial revolution, and bridge the gap with China. I want to see India lead the world in technology during my life time, so I have been involved in ecosystem building for a decade through our annual summits in India."The Summit attendees will:Identify exciting trends in AI, fintech, Wealthtech, BFSI, cyber-security, crypto, security tokensMeet early pioneers in payments, digital lending platforms, crypto exchangesLearn about emerging market opportunities India presents for budding entrepreneursMeet and hear pitches from founders of hottest new startupsMeet 20 serious investors at Startup Funding ConclaveHear legal opinions from law firms and clarify regulatory uncertainties in online lending, cryptoHear 30+ speakers from 10 panel discussionsStartups can apply to pitch.A hackathon will be held for developers.Celebrating diversity, we are featuring investor Melissa Frakman, Managing Partner EMVC, Sairee Chahl Board member Paytmbank and invite other women Fintech leaders.Disruptive startups, angels & VC firms, fintech unicorns with flush reserves to acquire new startups, incubators, accelerators and a vibrant innovation ecosystem makes Bengaluru Fintech Summit one of the best learning and inspirational events for young techies. Corporates can sponsor to reach fintech talent.

World get ready: Indian unicorns are coming!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.