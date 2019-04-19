Meera’s Innovative Twisting Solutions At ITMA 2019

Carpet Cabler TPRS Twister Ring Twister

Innovative Twisting Solutions for Carpet Yarns, Ropes, Twines and Threads

Meera Industries Limited (BSE:MEERA | 540519)

Innovative, Authentic, Futuristic, Yarn Twisting Solutions” — Meera Industries Ltd

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meera Industries Limited is going to exhibit its range of innovative twisting Machines for carpet Yarns, Ropes, Twines and Thread at ITMA 2019 at Barcelona, Spain between 20th - 26th June 2019, Hall No. 6, Stall No. C204. Having a customer-centric approach MEERA’s main designing principal has always been Energy optimization, High Productivity and Ease of Use. MEERA is going to Exhibit below Machines at the ITMA 2019. Carpet Cabler / Carpet Twister is a heavy-duty direct cabling / Twisting machine with a sturdy structure designed to produce premium quality yarns for carpet at most economical cost. Having a Denier Range of 1200-12000, this Twister / Cabler is suitable for all types of BCF (Bulk Continuous Filament) and Textured yarns like PP, Polyester, Nylon.Energy conservation, High Productivity and Ease of Use are the principal in mind when we designed Direct Cabler CK-260. The Machine is loaded with several features which add to high productivity, better Production management through advanced reporting through smart quality control and software solutions.CK-260 is highly efficient, economical and easy to operate cabling machine comparable to similar offerings from European markets. The Company is highly optimistic for its success during the ITMA 2019. TPRS is a One-Step Ply and Cable Twisting Machine. MEERA being a pioneer of TPRS technology is proud to Exhibit this machine at the show. TPRS is also known as One Step Twine Twister For Cotton, Polyester Nylon, PP for denier upto 25000. Traditionally Ply and Cabling Process took 3 Steps, through TPRS technology the same Twine can now be made in just in One step.Twisting up to 4 Ply and denier range from 3000-25000, TPRS is available in three different models, TPRS-19, TPRS-25 and TPRS-50. Overall costing of producing S/Z yarns through TPRS is 40% less compared to traditional methods. Easy to Use, Highly Efficient TPRS has proven to be a boon for Fish Net Yarns, stitch thread, carpet yarn, industrial thread, PP Mouth Closing Thread, Ropes and Twines, Raffia etc. Ring Twister , The Third machine at the show For Making Technical Yarns Like Glass, Dyneema, Carbon and Ropes, Cotton Twines, Raffia Twines, Mop Yarns, Artificial Grass, Upto 6 MM etc.Meera’s Ring Twister is a high speed Fully Automatic Twisting Machine With Precise Ring Rail Control, Pneumatic Pressurised Yarn Feeding, Individual Spindle Drive Motor available in Various Ring Size From 140 - 300 MM. MEERA is planning to demonstrate twisting of MOP Yarns, Glass yarns and Raffia during the show.Meera Industries Limited an ISO 9001 company has always been a frontrunner with its innovative, authentic and futuristic yarn twisting solutions. With its Head office Located in Surat, Gujarat, India and a subsidiary in the USA, MEERA is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (Security Code: 540519) www.meeraind.com

MEERA | Profile Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.