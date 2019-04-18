CISIN announces Move to New Office Space to Support Rapid Growth

Website Cover

CIS shifts to a new office space to support its growing team strength and welcome new opportunities.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20th April 2019. CIS, Cyber Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. established in 2003 and listed among the top IT and consulting companies in the world, is ready to acquire a new office space for its development centre in India. The company has its offices located in the USA, UK and India and supports a strength of 500+ employees. To further support its growth in terms of employee strength and in terms of resource and facilities available, CIS opts for a much larger and well-facilitated office space for its team in India. The company will surely unveil the photographs of the aura and infrastructure of its new office premises soon, which you would be able to check out on its official website and its GMB listings. However, till then we know the Google Map location of the new CIS office in India.

As the source reveals:

The Old Address of Cyber Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. –

10-cis plex, Southukoganj, Near Nath Mandir

452001 Indore, India

The New Address of Cyber Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. –

142 – A, New IT Park, Electronic Complex

452010 Indore, India.

Along with the announcement, some motivating words from the top management addressing its employees were, “Hey friends, as you all know how we are growing with a stead-face pace as a great one-stop IT service provider serving all across the globe with various requirements including website development services, artificial intelligence solution, blockchain development, IT consulting solutions and much more. Thanks to all of you gathered here, who put never fail to make us proud as a member of this great organisation. Look at our great development team that is so dedicated and never fails to walk that extra mile for our clients, our project coordinators who address the most appropriate solutions for each of our client needs, our team of trainers, team leads, managers, who make sure that each employee here is growing with the company and in the terms of his skill-set.”

Another member from the management team continues, “Hello friends, we have lots to say in your praise and we truly appreciate all your efforts that you put in daily for CIS and its huge client base. But, let us first come to the main crux of this get together. I would like to announce on the behalf of entire CIS family that we now are moving to another office space in our city soon and I am sure you will be amazed with our new office premises. For all those who wish to know the reason for this change, I would like to say that you know that we are growing significantly in terms of our team strength the company today stands as a huge team of 500+ professionals and counting further. So, in order to support this expansion and gift our people with greater opportunities and give a livelier office space, we have planned to switch to an all new office space. Yes, it would be hard for us to leave this premises as it stores a lot of memories and emotions. With this, we have seen a great growth here and these walls do seem familiar. However, the change is for a greater vision, which will bring along greater joys and opportunities. So, let’s say cheers to this new step and add another milestone to the journey of CIS.”

The news was received well and was taken in a positive manner by all the individuals associated with CIS. The other important announcements included that the details of the new office space along with the photo gallery would be shared with the employees on mail along with the exact shifting dates. With this, the team leads were given the authority to take their team for a visit to the new office premises whenever possible until the infrastructure was completely ready and the actual shifting takes place. The teams were allowed to enjoy some refreshments and take pictures of the current office space (ready to be abandoned) and were given time to pack their memory bags to be taken to the new office premises.

About The Company

Cyber Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., well know as CIS, was established in 2003 as an IT service provider in Central India, the company today serves a global client base and has its offices located in the USA, UK and India itself. Experiencing 200 YoY growth the company is listed among eminent categories like – Top 10 web and mobile app development companies, Best custom software development company, Top 10 one-stop IT service providers, etc. CIS provides cutting-edge IT solutions to SMEs and large scale enterprises all across the globe.

CIS has served over 2100 clients including businesses and agencies across almost 100 countries with their individual custom requirements over various different domains and technologies. And as the company boasts its expertise it has experience of working over multifarious industry domains like education industry, travel and hospitality industry, finance, retail and many more.

The range of solutions offered by Cyber Infrastructure is long, some of these include custom software development services, leading-edge web development services, mobile app development services, interactive web design services, Microsoft App development solutions, SAP solutions, open source app development, Oracle-based app development, Big Data solutions and cloud technology solutions etc.

CIS Notable Achievements

• CMMI Level 3 Certified

• ISO 9001:2018 Certified

• Microsoft Gold Certified Partner

• Magento Silver Solution Partner

• Drupal Association Member

• Joomla Sponsor

• Google Adwords partner

To know more about the company and see the gallery of its new office space, visit - https://www.cisin.com/

Contact-

Phone:

US/CA- +1-888-572-3991

SINGAPORE- +65-3158-0888

UK/EU- +44-020-3318-0351

SOUTH AFRICA- +27-87-550-9535

INDIA- +91-731-6664000

Email: info@cisin.com

Source: Cyber Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.