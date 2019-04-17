Auditchain Partners with Rymedi to Launch DCARPE Assurance and Disclosure Platform

Streaming Financial Statements. Real Time Assurance. One Block at a Time.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 17, 2019 – Auditchain , the developer of the world’s first decentralized continuous audit and reporting protocol ecosystem for digital asset and enterprise assurance and disclosure, announced today that it is entering into a strategic co-development partnership with Rymedi to launch the DCARPE assurance and disclosure network.Rymedi will also join the DCARPE Alliance and become a premier provider of development, consulting and integration services to enterprise customers on the DCARPE assurance and disclosure network.Rymedi is a developer of blockchain based protocols and solutions for highly complex regulatory environments in the healthcare, life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.The two firms will collaborate and work toward completing development and integrating third party services into the DCARPE layer 2 protocol for enterprise external validation and disclosure. Auditchain and Rymedi will oversee the development of API integration, testing and production of third party services into the DCARPE Explorer; enabling enterprise customers to build, deploy and monitor “enterprise state machines” which will plug into the DCARPE layer two protocol as part of the enterprise internal audit and external validation architecture.Auditchain’s founder, Jason Meyers explains; “The DCARPE platform requires architecture that can accommodate complex regulatory oversight from disparate regulatory agencies across multiple jurisdictions. We are excited to partner with Rymedi. They are experts at developing multi-jurisdictional blockchain based platforms”.The DCARPE assurance and disclosure platform will enable continuous enterprise external validation and financial statement reporting in real time. The DCARPE Explorer will also offer public subscriptions to access tools that build thesis-based enterprise, sector and macroeconomic analytics that ultimately have the potential to mechanize the foresight of oncoming risk and transform sell-side and buy-side research.David Stefanich, CEO of Rymedi added; “The problem with enterprise integrity has always been the demand for absolute assurance in the monopolistic world of third-party trust in an antiquated regulatory environment. Partnering with Auditchain represents a challenge Rymedi is well prepared to meet. We are excited to work with Auditchain and the DCARPE Alliance members to build and integrate services on the DCARPE global platform”.Auditchain plans to launch a minimally viable version of its platform in Q2 this year. Rymedi, who is also a collaborator with recently added DCARPE Alliance member Monax on the launch of the Agreements Network, will help integrate the Monax legal products platform into the DCARPE Explorer as part of the launch.For media enquiries and interviews, please contact:Jason Meyersjm@auditchain.comDownload associated media and imagery at www.auditchain.com/media Francie Tannerftanner@rymedi.comAbout Auditchain:Auditchain is the developer of the world's first Decentralized Continuous Audit & Reporting Protocol EcosystemTM for digital asset and enterprise assurance and disclosure. Auditchain is developing a public blockchain ecosystem populated with CPAs and Chartered Accountants who externally validate enterprise system and control state and financial condition on a continuous basis and in near real time. The DCARPETM Explorer is a subscription based public block explorer that renders financial statements and audit analytics in real time to subscribers.About Rymedi:Rymedi is a developer of blockchain based protocols and solutions for highly complex regulatory environments in the healthcare, life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.About DCARPE Alliance:Auditchain is the founding member of the DCARPE™ Alliance which is comprised of members of the accounting, audit, financial reporting and blockchain community. The DCARPE™ Alliance was formed to collaborate with its members and invite thought leadership on matters such as regulation, implementation, scaling and adoption of the DCARPETM assurance and disclosure platform. The DCARPE™ Alliance will hold events and symposiums as well as educate the investment, enterprise and regulatory community about the benefits of continuous audit and real time reporting using the DCARPETM assurance and disclosure platform.Website: https://auditchain.com/ Whitepaper: https://auditchain.com/Auditchain-Whitepaper.pdf Twitter: https://twitter.com/Auditchain Telegram: https://t.me/Auditchain_Community LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auditchain Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Auditchain/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Auditchain/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7NlWkYBlsPRZ26e8e2-yKw



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.