Family Reunited Over Board Game

The New Masters of Light Board Game is Spreading Acts of Kindness Throughout the Country

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura Alaimo-Magnifico had barely spoken to her brother since she was a young child. Due to a family dilemma that dragged them both into a bitter dispute, she and her brother were separated as children. Now, as adults, they could barely recognize one another.But while playing the board game, Masters of Light, with a friend one evening, she drew a card that challenged her to “Call someone you haven’t spoken to in a long time and say I love you.”She drew up thoughts of her estranged brother. Laura then took on the dare and left her brother a voicemail, telling him how much she loves and misses him.That small gesture had profound effects on her family’s life. As Laura recounts: “I had only spoken to my brother off and on occasionally since I was 9 years old. I had never had a real one-on-one conversation with him. However, that night when I left that message, it was just me telling him what I really felt in my heart.”Shortly thereafter, her brother called her back and the two met over coffee. This small gesture led them toward rebuilding a new relationship, and eventually, the whole family came together. Her family now speaks to one another nearly every day.As silly as board games can be, they can also be powerful tools to bring families and friends together. Despite social media, study after study reports that Americans are more societally stressed and disconnected than ever before. The news media portrays hatred and negativity which compound this unhappiness.Nader Driver, creator of the Masters of Light game, hopes that by triggering its users to perform acts of kindness and self-actualization, it can give kindness a comeback this year. The game is designed as a fun Truth or Dare, where players flip cards and with instructions that are designed to expand our hearts with positive acts for ourselves and others.Masters of Light is now in the works to launch a Kickstarter campaign to spread their game to everyone. To purchase your own copy of Masters of Light, please visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/infinitelights/masters-of-light-release-your-greatness



