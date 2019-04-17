Fernando Guadalupe Encourages Support of the World Vision Charity

FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decorated Army Veteran Fernando Guadalupe spent decades in service enhancing many Army divisions and demonstrating leadership and expertise in emerging topics. Mr. Guadalupe has also served as an outstanding role model in his community where he supports outreaches and organizations such as the World Vision charity.Veterans already serve critical roles in society. Their service and protection ensure our way of life isn’t obstructed by conflicts with foreign territories, making them undisputable heroes in many Americans’ eyes. Distinguished officers like Fernando Guadalupe who spend their free time giving back to local communities are viewed as exceptional citizens as well as national heroes by their neighbors. It’s this image that Mr. Guadalupe encourages all soldiers to adopt.“After their service, Army veterans can volunteer with organizations like Meals on Wheels to deliver food to the needy,” says Fernando Guadalupe , “or help to end poverty and injustice around the world through the World Vision charity.”In this way, Fernando Guadalupe says returning soldiers can get acclimated into society while doing good deeds that go on to improve their communities. Among other charities he supports, Mr. Guadalupe spends much of his own free time in partnership with the World Vision charity, which aims to spread equality around the world through its thousands of regular volunteers.“World Vision is one of the world’s most impactful and well-recognized charities,” says Fernando Guadalupe. “It sponsors many trustworthy programs that deliver real results across borders.”The World Vision charity has raised awareness of injustice and poverty and put resolutions into action for more than six decades. The organization bases its practices off Christian models of philanthropy and uses love and solidarity to empower struggling communities. The charity was initially started by Bob Pierce back in the 1950s to support a single person struggling with unique circumstances. Since then, the organization has grown to adopt the various needs of families and individuals around the world with no limit. World Vision assisted stranded Vietnamese refugees during the 70s, battled Ethiopian famine in the 80s, and brought the AIDS conversation to the Church in the 90s.“Few organizations have created such an impact and maintained such a healthy reputation as World Vision charity,” says Fernando Guadalupe.World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender and donates over 80% of all their funds to directly help children, families, and suffering people around the world. Today, they enact change and improve lives through thousands of dedicated participants like Mr. Guadalupe. These volunteers assist by gathering and contributing food donations for shortages and helping with disaster relief situations (such as cleaning up and offering aid after hurricanes, tsunamis, and wildfires) among other important tasks.To date, their hard work and the dedicated leadership of volunteers like Fernando Guadalupe have helped more than four million children in need and millions of other struggling individuals across the globe.



