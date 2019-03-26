Fernando Guadalupe Exemplified Model Leadership During Army Service

Fernando Guadalupe

FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his time with the U.S. Army, veteran Fernando Guadalupe exemplified outstanding leadership skills and subject matter expertise. His studies, his oversight, and his teachings go on to empower current and future leaders, encouraging them to become exceptional models of leadership. Fernando Guadalupe has passed the torch of leadership after more than two decades of dedicated service in the Army, and his legacy lives on in an immense volume of work and direction. He rose through the Army ranks as a soldier, serving many tours and gaining critical leadership skills that allowed him to take on more responsibility with time.He served in a range of positions, including (but not limited to) Commander, Operations Officer, and Colonel. In addition, Fernando Guadalupe took on the role of Adjunct Professor for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for Undergraduate Studies where he lectured on essential warfare tactics.As a leader, he oversaw major changes in the training of new soldiers. At Fort Jackson, he implemented enhanced marksmanship instruction and new training methods that would improve both iron sights and close combat optics in recruits. Fernando Guadalupe helped place greater emphasis on marksmanship and well-rounded understanding of multiple scopes, which had lost importance over the years. New recruits are now required to fire an extra 100 rounds on the rifle range during training and must pass a “battle, march, and shoot” drill in addition.In his time in the Army, Mr. Guadalupe studied many vital wartime topics and helped expand the understanding of certain geopolitical areas. He became a geopolitical subject matter expert in both Central and Southern American areas, strengthening the knowledge base of these foreign territories to improve present and future involvement. In his studies, Fernando Guadalupe equips leaders with detailed reports and new information to help them lead enhanced missions with higher success rates.He has also helped the Army explore their understanding of new weaponry, namely unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). He fielded the very first UAS training unit after becoming a subject matter expert, increasing the Army’s potential to tactfully respond to threats in a timely manner. His research and field training makes it easier to implement UAS during conflict and ensure that the soldiers in control are expertly prepared to use them.Fernando Guadalupe has also proved his worth as a leader in his sheer dedication to soldier improvement. Apart from fielding various training units and implementing changes to training, he also conducted studies on the effects of sleep deprivation on soldiers during war. His research will help recruits become more physically and intellectually prepared for service by gaining the proper amount of sleep required for duty.Back at home, Mr. Guadalupe is a regular volunteer in his community and works with organizations such as the Knights of Columbus to spread positive values of charity and empowerment. He’s a proven leader with decades of experience molding competent soldiers and other future leaders, and he’s developed a reputation for excellence that extends far beyond his Army service.



