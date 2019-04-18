Gulf Management Systems Announces ACH Payment Processing Integration with Zuora

ACH Payments ACH Processing

Built-in gateway integration provides a new payment option for Zuora merchants in the rapidly growing Subscription Economy

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf Management Systems, a Clearwater, Florida-based merchant provider of premium payment processing solutions, has integrated it’s ACH payment processing API with Zuora, the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider.“Consumer adoption of digital payments is growing rapidly with the rise of the Subscription Economy and merchants need to keep pace with demand. Zuora customers represent every industry around the world - from software to entertainment, automotive and publishing - and our built-in gateway integration with their subscription management platform, supporting ACH processing in the US, positions Gulf Management as an easy to use payment option for this vast group of merchants,” said Business Development Manager, John Toston at Gulf Management Systems.The Gulf Management Systems integration supports Validate, Payment and Refund Payment operations, while the gateway integration supports Payment Settlement, Payment Rejection, and Refund Settlement Gateway Reconciliation Event types for ACH transactions. According to Gulf Management Systems representatives, ACH processing is a value-oriented method for payment acceptance, boasting the potential to save businesses up to 80-percent with regard to processing when being compared to credit cards. ACH, as an alternative to wire transfers, enables businesses to safeguard their bank account number from customers; Gulf Management offers businesses a myriad of options when it comes to accepting ACH payments via its integrated API.Further, GMS credentials can be obtained from Gulf Management Systems and configured in Zuora, including Partner API ID (assigned to a merchant account by GMS), Partner API Key (also assigned to a merchant account by GMS) and GMS Identifier (a unique identification protocol associated with a GMS merchant account). Currently, only the ACH payment method in the USD currency is supported by the Gulf Management Systems’ integration in Zuora.With global offices all throughout the world, Zuora creates cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables any company – in any industry – to successfully launch, manage and transform into a subscription business. The organization remains the only technology solutions provider that offers complete Order-to-Revenue capabilities for modern businesses, enabling clients to manage quotes, orders, billing and revenue recognition for the entire customer lifecycle on a single platform.Gulf Management Systems offers a robust payment platform utilizing its API for ACH, enabling clients to integrate a seamless payment platform and provide a cohesive experience for their users. The company’s extensive API and ACH payments knowledge yield a plethora of options, so clients can best serve their own customers while simplifying ACH payment processing.Gulf Management Systems is located at 2753 SR 580 Suite 212 in Clearwater and can be reached by calling (800) 947-3156. For more information visit www.GulfManagementSystems.com or email sales@GulfManagementSystems.com.



