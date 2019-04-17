You Need to Talk to Your 8-Year-Old About Pornographic Content Right Now

Kids, Sex & Screens Dr. Jillian Roberts FamilySparks

According to Child Psychologist Dr. Jillian Roberts

Sex can’t be taboo or awkward for parents and kids to talk about. The risks are too high. If you’re not their source of information about sex, other kids or Google will be. ” — Dr. Jillian Roberts

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jillian Roberts , one of Canada’s most notable and respected child psychologists has just released her latest book “ Kids, Sex & Screens .” This book builds upon Dr. Roberts’ 7-Point Parental Compass and is written for parents of children ages 8-14 who are seeking ways to prepare their kids to face the new realities of sex that are far more complex than the birds and the bees. Dr. Roberts’ book helps parents start conversations about sexting, online adult content, online predators and other topics that parents themselves never had to deal with growing up.Kids are being exposed to sexual content at a younger and younger age, whether through the Internet, advertisements, or interactions with their peers. When children are exposed to this sexual information without context, or images of a graphic nature, they can experience lasting psychological effects with deep-seated ramifications.Kids, Sex & Screens explains in easy-to-understand language what exactly the psychological effects of that exposure can look like and offers parents the tools and expert advice on how to handle it appropriately. Weaving eye-opening accounts from her own counselling practice with up-to-date psychological science, Dr. Jillian Roberts gives a full-fledged accounting of our sexualized society. Dr. Roberts pairs this explanation with advice and concrete actions that parents of both girls and boys desperately need.Writing with warmth and authority, Dr. Roberts has an important message for parents: you can mitigate the risks your child faces navigating a sensational and sometimes disturbing world so that they grow up healthy and strong. Using her "7-Point Compass" as a navigational tool, Kids, Sex & Screens helps parents make sure their sons and daughters mature in a manner that is age-appropriate in a "mature content" world.Dr. Roberts’ 7-Point Parental Compass:1. Start Early2. Give Unconditional Love3. Stay Current4. Smart Boundaries5. Nurture Relationships6. Lose Stigma & Prejudice7. Build ResilienceAfter 20 years as a child psychologist and researcher in human sexuality, Dr. Jillian Roberts has seen drastic changes in the challenge’s kids are facing today, versus the ones their parents faced. Technology has forever changed the sexual landscape, and kids aren’t ready for it. She has witnessed the trauma children experience when stumbling onto sexual content they’re not ready to handle. And now she sounds the alarm with her new parenting book, “Kids, Sex & Screens: Raising Strong, Resilient Children in the Sexualized Digital Age.”Earlier this year, Dr. Jillian Roberts also published another title, “On the internet,” from “The World Around Us Series,” introduces children to the basics of online safety in a story-based, conversational style. Using real-world examples set within the context of a child who is using the Internet for the first time and watching an older sibling interact with social media, Dr. Roberts takes readers through several common scenarios around parental supervision, online bullying and anonymity. She also includes examples of people who use the Internet to make the world a better place. On the Internet addresses common safety concerns in a child-centred way and offers easy-to-understand rationales as to why it's important to maintain boundaries online just as in real life.The World Around Us series introduces children to complex cultural, social and environmental issues that they may encounter outside their homes, in an accessible way. Sidebars offer further reading for older children or care providers who have bigger questions. For younger children just starting to make these observations, the simple question-and-answer format of the main text will provide a foundation of knowledge on the subject matter.Dr. Jillian Roberts is already a best-selling non-fiction children’s author with two critically-acclaimed book series about talking to kids about tough topics: “Just Enough” for ages 3-6 and “The World Around Us” for ages 5-8. Another five titles in the World Around Us series will be published in 2019. On April 4, 2019, Family Sparks was awarded the "10 to Watch" award from Douglas Magazine.“Kids, Sex & Screens: Raising Strong, Resilient Children in the Sexualized Digital Age,” is currently available for on Amazon, and is published by Fair Winds/Quarto. To learn more, please visit www.familysparks.com BACKGROUNDERBooks by Dr. Roberts:Video of Dr. Roberts:BioDr. Jillian Roberts is a renowned child psychologist, author, professor and mother. She earned her Ph.D. at age 26, became an associate professor at the University of Victoria at 32, and shortly after became the Associate Dean of the Faculty of Education. During this time, Dr. Roberts also built a successful child psychology practice.Considered a go-to child psychology expert for journalists, Dr. Roberts’ work has appeared in the New York Times and the Toronto Sun; she is also a regular contributor to the Huffington Post and Global News. Her best-selling series of “Just Enough” children’s books that explain topics like birth and diversity to children ages 3-6 was released to international acclaim. Her new children’s series, “The World Around Us,” introduces children ages 5-8 to issues like poverty and body positivity.In 2017, Dr. Roberts co-founded FamilySparks, a social impact, “10 to Watch” award from Douglas Magazine, winning company that offers families a supportive, resource-rich community to help them navigate our increasingly complicated world. To learn more, please visit www.familysparks.com or @thefamilysparks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Dr. Roberts currently resides in beautiful Victoria, British Columbia, Canada with her husband Stephen and their three children.To book an interview, request a book(s) or for more information, please contact:Chris Binet, Publicistchris@blendpr.com416-907-0977 xt.4

