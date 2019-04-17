Onsite Utility Services Capital Unveiling Energy Savings as a Service at the Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Expo

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital), as a Silver Sponsor for the Wisconsin Chapter of Association of Energy Engineers (WAEE), will present their Energy Savings as a Service program on May 13th, 2019 at the Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.The Expo provides a training and networking environment for energy professionals, product and service providers, educators, engineers, energy policy administrators, and students, who can learn about and discuss real solutions involving energy conservation and improve energy efficiency.During the New Technologies Breakfast at the Expo kickoff, OUS Capital will discuss their highly-anticipated program called Energy Savings as a Service (ESaaS). Through ESaaS, companies, facilities and organizations of every size can upgrade their existing energy infrastructure to modern, energy-efficient solutions - but without the typical up-front financial requirements typically associated with such a project.“Smart business leaders and stakeholders understand the positive financial impact delivered by energy-efficient solutions,” says Fritz Kreiss, Founder and CEO of OUS Capital. “What has stopped so many of them from implementing those solutions is the up-front investment requirements that can come such a project. Energy Savings as a Service solves that problem in one simple solution, making energy efficiency easy.”Through Energy Savings as a Service, an entire building, facility or property can undergo a complete energy efficiency upgrade, using as many as a dozen modern and cutting-edge options. The entire cost of the upgrade project is fronted by OUS Capital, with the client paying for the upgrade costs only from the savings the upgrade generates. Most importantly, ESaaS is not a loan, so it does not attach as a debt on the client’s balance sheet."With the rapidly changing competitive landscape for effective ways to boost revenues , this is easily one of the most exciting profit-building solutions to come along for companies and organizations in Wisconsin in a very, very long time," said Kreiss. “We’re going to give everyone an inside look at how it works on May 13th.”The Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Expo will be held May 13th, 2019 7:00 am – 4:00 pm, at the American Family Insurance Headquarters, Building A, 6000 American Pkwy, Madison, Wisconsin. Registration information can be found at www.theWAEE.org About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, OUS Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for hospitality businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look forward to helping hospitality properties accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their Energy Savings as a Service program, and can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.



