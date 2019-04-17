China Defense Industry Forecast To 2024 Overview, Market Opportunities And Outlook

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Defense -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defense Industry

Description

The armed forces of the People’s Republic of China are known as the ‘Chinese People’s Liberation Army (popularly known as PLA) which operates under the Central Military Commission (CMC). The CMC is responsible for providing unified commands and for leading the armed forces of China, along with determining the operational structure and strategies to be adopted by the military. The PLA has 7 Military Regions under the General Staff Headquarters. The PLA has recently restructured its departmental structure and added a new PLA Strategic Support Force as a new service branch in December 2015.

China’s defense industry has been relishing the most productive and lucrative years in its history, which is driven by plentiful state funding, pent-up domestic demand, and access to and development of critical technological know-how on equipment, aircrafts, shipbuilding, missiles etc.

The key factors which are anticipated to drive China’s Defense Industry include increasing military expenditure of China, reducing import reliance, increasing economic growth and rising exports. Some of the noteworthy developments of this industry include increasing asset injections, changes in pricing models and management incentives as a part of the SOE reforms, increasing modernization of the PLA. However, the growth of respective industry is hindered by the lower profitability and lack of global competences.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Chinese defense industry, along with an extensive study of its various segments including Aviation Industry, Shipbuilding Industry and Nuclear Industry. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. On the contention front, the China defense industry is dominated by several large conglomerates including the AVIC Group, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, China State Shipbuilding Corporation etc. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are also discussed in detail.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1615755-china-defense-industry-report-2016-edition

Table of Content

1. China Defense system

1.1 Overview

1.2 Industry Analysis

1.2.1 Global Active Military Personnel – Top 10

1.2.2 Global Defense Budget – Top 10

1.2.3 Military Expenditure of US, China and Russia

1.2.4 China’s Military Spending by Allocation

1.2.5 China’s Military Equipment Expenditure Forecast

1.2.6 China’s Military Equipment Trade by Category

1.2.7 China’s Military Equipment Trade by Country

2. Aviation Industry

2.1 Overview

2.2 Industry Analysis

2.2.1 China’s Air force Equipment Expenditures

2.2.2 Global Defense Aircrafts Ownership – Top 10

2.2.3 China’s Total Military Aircraft by Structure

2.2.4 Global Combat Helicopter Ownership – Top 10

2.2.5 China’s Combat Helicopters Ownership by Volume

2.2.6 China’s Combat Helicopters Ownership by Structure

2.2.7 Global Modern Fighter Aircrafts – Top 10

2.2.8 China’s Modern Fighter Aircrafts by Structure

2.2.9 Global Transporter Aircraft Fleet – Top 10

2.2.10 China’s Transporter Aircraft Models by Structure

2.2.11 China’s Military Aircraft Engine Industry Revenue by Types

3. Shipbuilding Industry

3.1 Overview

3.2 Industry Analysis

3.2.1 Global Ship Ownership –Top 5

3.2.2 China’s Share in Global Shipbuilding Market

3.2.3 China Shipbuilding Industry Performance by Indicators

3.2.4 Global Naval Fleet Ownership – Top 10

3.2.5 China’s Naval Fleet by Structure

3.2.6 China’s Naval Fleet by Volume

4. Nuclear Industry

4.1 Overview

4.2 Industry Analysis

4.2.1 Global Nuclear Warhead Ownership – Top 5

4.2.2 China’s Nuclear Warhead Ownership by Structure

4.2.3 China’s Land-Based Nuclear Missiles by Structure

4.2.4 China’s Sea-Based Nuclear Missiles by Structure

4.2.5 China’s Other Nuclear Missiles by Structure

4.2.6 China’s Domestic Uranium Mines

4.2.7 China’s Equity in Uranium Mines Abroad

4.2.8 China’s Uranium Enrichment Capacity

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1615755-china-defense-industry-report-2016-edition

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing GDP and Military Expenditure

5.1.2 Growing Defense Budget Allocation

5.1.3 Reducing Reliance on Imports

5.1.4 Increasing Export Potentials

5.1.5 Growth of Electronic Connector Industry

5.2 Trends

5.2.1 PLA Modernization as a Strategic Priority

5.2.2 SOE Reforms in China

5.2.3 China’s Military Reforms

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Lack of Global Competences

5.3.2 Low Profitability

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competition on the Basis of Financials

6.1.1 On the Basis of Market Cap

6.1.2 On the Basis of Gross & Net Profit

6.2 Competition on the Basis of Market Share

7. Company Profiles

7.1 AVIC Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 China National Nuclear Corporation International Ltd

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 China Aerospace International Holdings Ltd

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

List of Charts

PLA Segmentation by Departments (Old Structure)

PLA Segmentation by Departments (New Structure)

Global Active Military Personnel –Top 10 (2015)

Top 10 Countries with Large Military Budget Worldwide (2015E)

Military expenditure of US, China and Russia (2011-2014)

YoY change in Military Expenditure in US, China and Russia (2011-2014)

China’s National Defense Spending by Allocation (2013-2014)

Estimated National Defense Expenditure on Equipment (2014-2020E)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1615755

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.