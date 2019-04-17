Mattress Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Mattress -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as a bed or as part of a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc., or a framework of metal springs. The mattress support layer, also known as its core, includes all the layers below the quilting and comfort layers of a mattress.

There are several choices of mattresses available in the market on the basis of material used in it. Mattresses are sold in four standard sizes. Known from smallest to largest as twin, full, queen, and king size, the queen size being the most popular choice.

The key factors driving the growth of the mattress market are growing innerspring mattress segment, increasing number of bedrooms, influence of hospitality and real estate, growing online sales, growth in construction sector, rising frequency of home renovation activities and rise of luxury mattress segment. Some noteworthy trends of this industry are preference for customized mattresses, need for multifunctional beds, growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses, and introduction of online bed-in-a-box. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by costs of mattresses, review and rating competition and volatile prices of raw materials.

The report “Global Mattress Market” provides a comprehensive study of the global market with detailed analysis of market size, distribution channel and major product segments along with the US and International market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises few large players such as Tempur Sealy International Inc., Select Comfort Corporation, Dorel Industries Inc. and Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. Mattress Market - An Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Types of Mattresses

1.3 Types of Mattresses by Size

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Mattress Market by Value

2.2 Global Mattress Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Mattress Market by Region

2.4 Global Mattress Sales by Distribution Channel

2.5 Customer Satisfaction by Mattress Type

2.7 Global Mattress Market Product Segment

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The US

3.1.1 The US Mattress Sales Statistics

3.1.2 The US Mattress Market by Value

3.1.3 The US Mattress Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 The US Mattress Industry Shipment by Volume

3.1.5 The US Mattress Industry Average Unit Price

3.1.6 The US Mattress Market Share by Price Point by Value & Volume

3.2 International (Outside US)

3.2.1 International (Outside US) Mattress Market by Value

3.2.2 International (Outside US) Mattress Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Challenges

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Memory Foam Mattresses by Brand Category

5.2 Latex Foam Mattresses by Brand Category

5.3 Innerspring Mattresses by Brand Category

5.4 The US Mattress Market Share by Company

5.5 Mattress Specialty Store Market Share

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Tempur Sealy International Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Select Comfort Corporation

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Dorel Industries Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Methods of Mattress Construction

Types of Mattresses

Types of Mattresses by Size

Global Mattress Market by Value (2010-2016)

Global Mattress Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Mattress Market by Region (2016)

Global Mattress Market Forecast by Region (2021)

Global Mattress Sales by Distribution Channel (2016)

