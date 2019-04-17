New Fun Cause and Reward Launches 'Help Save Earth and Party for Good'

Join Us to Help Save Earth and Party for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good (R4G) is working collaboratively to help fund nonprofits saving the environment; and rewarding participation with fun travel to party.

Join Us to Help Save Earth and Party for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a difference. The staffing agency rewards referrals with donations to fund environmental nonprofits; and party travel to experience the world's best culture, music, and sports celebrations.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We first launched 'We Party for Good' in April 2014, collaborating with Andrea Feczko, Ultra Spokeswoman and EDM reporter, she inspired ' Save Earth and Party for Good .' And we decided to bring this timeless fun cause back. But now offer more rewards to people who successfully participate and help us kickass for a good cause."One Way to Help 'Save Earth and Party for Good'1. Introduce a family member, friend, or co-worker looking for a fulltime tech job to Recruiting for Good2. When the staffing agency finds the referred candidate a new job (and the person completes probation period)3. Recruiting for Good donates $500 to a cause listed on 'We Party for Good,' and rewards $1,500 toward flights, hotel, or tickets to experience the World's best parties.Carlos Cymerman adds, “Now you can help your friends find awesome tech jobs, save earth, and party for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best technical talent in Engineering, and Information Technology.Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a difference and rewards referrals with donations to causes you love most... Celebrating Women, Empowering Kids, and Saving Earth; and travel to party for good. www.RecruitingforGood.com We Party for Good is a Purpose Driven community service inspiring people to participate in Recruiting for Good to help support environmental nonprofits Saving Earth; and enjoy party travel rewards to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports celebrations. Join us to Help Save Earth and Party for Good. To learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com



