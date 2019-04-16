Dr. Gene Lingerfelt offers a closer look at his many workbooks and courses of study

Author and pastor Dr. Gene Lingerfelt of Faith Christian Center in Arlington, Texas, provides a closer look at his work.

ARLINGTON , TEXAS, USA, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From “Spiritual Authority” to “Mighty Men of God,” Dr. Gene Lingerfelt has written a wide range of workbooks, courses of study, and additional books on faith, spirituality, success, and marriage. Dr. Lingerfelt is both an accomplished author and a beloved pastor. Today, he offers a closer look at his workbooks, courses of study, and other publications.“I've written many workbooks and courses of study, including 'Discipleship,' 'Mighty Men of God,' and 'Spiritual Authority,'” reveals Dr. Lingerfelt, co-founder of Faith Christian Center in Arlington, Texas.“‘Spiritual Authority’ focuses on themes of honor, duty, and loyalty, which are all solely lacking today’s culture,” explains Dr. Lingerfelt “To walk in the blessings of God, believers must understand authority, how it works, and how they can properly honor authority and authority figures in their every day lives.” “Dishonor and rebellion always hinder and block the blessings of God!”Dr. Lingerfelt’s newest workbook is on Christian discipleship and it is simply entitled, “Discipleship.” Another new workbook entitled, “Bridges of Faith,” will be available later in 2019.“Mighty Men of God” is one of Dr. Lingerfelt’s most popular workbooks. It teaches men how to be the men God has called them to be in today’s culture.In addition to his many workbooks, Dr. Gene Lingerfelt has also authored numerous books including, “A Book of Prayer,” “80-10-10: Everyman's Road to Riches,” “10 Words That Can Change Your Life,” and “The God Touch: The Power of Partnership in Faith, Family and Finances.” “Any of these books if studied and implemented will dramatically change anyone’s life for the better! The KEY,” according to Dr. Lingerfelt, “is ACTION!”Dr. Lingerfelt and his wife Sue Lingerfelt pioneered and co-founded Faith Christian Center in Arlington, Texas more than three decades ago in 1984. Both have degrees from Texas Christian University and Dr. Lingerfelt an earned doctorate from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Today, Dr. Lingerfelt has a reputation for his practical and relevant teaching. Today, the Lingerfelts continue faithfully teaching and preaching the Word of God every Sunday morning and Wednesday evening at Faith Christian Center in Arlington, Texas.



