Dr. Gene Lingerfelt reflects on his 35-year career as a highly-respected pastor and author

Author and pastor Gene Lingerfelt reflects on a successful career history spanning more than three decades.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --A published author, having written numerous books including “'10 Words That Can Change Your Life”and “The God Touch,”' Dr. Gene Lingerfelt has enjoyed a successful calling as a well-respected pastor spanning some 35 years, during which time the Texas Christian University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary graduate founded Faith Christian Center in Arlington, Texas.“My wife Sue and I founded Faith Christian Center in 1984 in a hotel ballroom in North Arlington,” shares Dr. Lingerfelt.As Faith Christian Center grew, the church built its own facility along Interstate 30 in North Arlington. “From here, the church continued to grow until, in 2006, we moved to our current location at US HWY 287 and Eden Road in South Arlington,” explains the founder and senior pastor.Dr. Gene Lingerfelt 's story, however, really begins at the age of seventeen. “It was then that I answered God's call to go into full-time ministry,” he explains. Not long after, Gene Lingerfelt would marry his high school sweetheart, with the pair subsequently each going on to earn degrees from Texas Christian University.Six years after marrying, Dr. Lingerfelt and his wife Sue traveled to Africa as missionaries, stationed at the East Africa School of Theology from 1982 to 1983. In the years which have followed, the pair have together traveled to more than 40 nations of the earth, establishing almost 70 new churches in 9 different countries.“It was upon returning to the United States from our first missionary trip to Africa that we pioneered Faith Christian Center in Arlington on January 1, 1984,” notes Dr. Lingerfelt.Having earned a Master of Divinity degree from Texas Christian University and his doctorate from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, Dr. Lingerfelt and wife Sue also started a private Christian school in 1988. “St. Paul’s Preparatory Academy was established as a ministry of the church,” explains author and pastor Dr. Lingerfelt.In the 35 years since the church was first pioneered in Arlington, Faith Christian Center has grown to include its current campus which is located on more than 70 beautiful acres in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.“For almost four decades now,” Dr. Lingerfelt adds, wrapping up, “my wonderful wife Sue and I have taught people from around the world how to practically apply God's Word to their every day lives.”As a pastor and author, Dr. Gene Lingerfelt has a reputation for his practical and relevant teachings. His books include “The God Touch” and “10 Words That Can Change Your Life.” Married for more than 40 years and with two grown-up children, plus many grandchildren, Dr. Lingerfelt has also written on the subject of marriage and family with wife Sue, and has further written numerous workbooks and courses of study, including “Mighty Men of God,” “Spiritual Authority,” and “Discipleship.”



