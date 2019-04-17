Spartan Micro Appoints Dr. William J. Mack to its Medical Advisory Board

Spartan Micro, a neuro and peripheral vascular device company, appointed William J. Mack, MD, MS, FAANS, FAHA, to its Medical Advisory Board.

FREMONT, CA, USA, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Micro, Inc., www.spartanmicro.com,a neuro and peripheral vascular device company, announced the appointment of William J. Mack, MD, MS, FAANS, FAHA, to its Medical Advisory Board.As part of our medical advisory board, Dr. Mack will provide knowledge, insight and advice regarding the following:• Testing and feedback analysis of prototype and late stage proprietary technologies;• Prioritizing and implementing product development and initiatives;• Clinical activities; and,• Long-range strategy for achieving its mission to create safer more effective neurovascular products.“I am looking forward to working with Spartan Micro, an innovative company with cutting-edge products that can improve and transform the neuroendovascular space.” said Dr. Mack.“We are extremely pleased at the addition of Dr. Mack to the Spartan Micro team,” said Eric Stoppenhagen, Chief Executive Officer of Spartan Micro. “His vast experience with stroke, brain aneurysms, and intracranial stenosis will give Spartan Micro the ability to develop next generation products.”About William J. Mack, M.D.Dr. Mack is a faculty member of the Neuroscience Graduate Program and is the Principal Investigator and Director of the Cerebrovascular Laboratory in the Zilkha Neurogenetic Institute. He receives NIH R01 funding for his laboratory research. Dr. Mack’s scientific interests are focused on translational efforts to treat ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Laboratory investigations concentrate on the pathophysiology of cerebral ischemia and inflammatory modulation. Using the information and experience gained in the laboratory, Dr. Mack is working to develop new technologies, techniques, and therapies to directly improve the clinical care administered to stroke patients.William Mack, MD, received his Bachelor degree with honors from Cornell University. He then attended Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons, where he graduated from medical school (Alpha Omega Alpha) and completed Neurosurgical residency training. During residency, he spent one year performing a post-doctoral cerebrovascular research fellowship under Drs. David J. Pinsky and E. Sander Connolly Jr. at Columbia University. Following residency, Dr. Mack completed an Interventional Neuroradiology/ Neuroendovascular Surgery fellowship at UCLA.Dr. Mack is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery (FAANS) and is a fellow of the American Heart Association (FAHA) and. He is a committee member on the executive council of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons/ American Association of Neurological Surgeons’ Cerebrovascular Section. Dr. Mack serves as an Associate Editor of the Journal of Neurointerventional Surgery and on the editorial board of World Neurosurgery.About Spartan Micro, Inc.Spartan Micro is a neuro and peripheral vascular medical device company based out of Fremont, California, USA. Its focus is research and development, production and sale of medical devices that will include coil embolics, over-the-wire, flow-guided microcatheters, guiding catheters, neurovascular stents and flow diversion stents.Spartan Micro offers mechanically detachable embolic coils for the occlusion of cerebral aneurysms. In addition to treating cerebral aneurysms, its coils are used in peripheral vascular anatomy for occlusion or flow diversion for other vascular deformities.Forward-looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction.



