Industrial Power Piping and Mining Contractor Opens Doors in Gilbert, Arizona.

FHI Plant Services Gilbert Arizona Location FHI Fabrication and Welding Facility Code Welding and Inspection Shop in Gilbert Arizona

FHI opens new location in Gilbert, Arizona and services all of Arizona and Southern California from the Gilbert Shop location.

GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since our humble beginnings in 1970, FHI has been providing turn-key plant services to the mining, oil and gas, refinery, processing, and power generation industries across the Southwestern United States. Our power generation expertise is within solar thermal, natural gas, coal fired, and geothermal. Our mining expertise is in rare earth process facilities, and natural gas is within combined cycle, simple cycle, and co-generation power. We offer mechanical contractor services, prefabricated structural steel welding and erection, electrical installation, civil excavation and concrete, earthwork and grading, ash hauling and welding inspection.FHI provides new boiler installation in addition to ASME industrial boiler repair , pressure vessel installation and repair, B31.3 process piping, as well as B31.1 Sec I boiler and non-boiler external piping. We handle American Petroleum Institute API 653 Tank Repair and API 1104 piping code projects. Having a National Board "R" Stamp and ASME "S" Stamp, FHI is qualified to perform specialized repair pipe welding and fabrications to meet the code requirements.Safety is FHI's main priority, and we are 100% quality conscious at every phase of the project. Our certified heavy equipment operators, and code qualified welders are some of the best in the industry. FHI is a proud veteran owned company, and we operate on the following levels: General Contractor, as a Sub-contractor, and on behalf of the EPC. We are very satisfied with our new shop location here in Gilbert, Arizona. Being centrally located to Phoenix Arizona and right off the 202 Freeway, we are positioned to better serve our clients. Our new fabrication shop is an economical 4-5,000 sq. ft. facility with multiple welding bays, bending machines, brake press, torch kits, band saws, pipe beveling machines, drill presses, arc gougers, MIG welders, stick welders, TIG welders, and positioners to name a few. FHI will see your next project from the beginning to end, on time, within budget, and with the best quality.

FHI Plant Services handles all types civil excavation and earthwork



