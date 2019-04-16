Range Reporting FMCW Radar Released by OmniPreSense

Plug-in board for Arduino reports range to multiple objects in field of view

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmniPreSense Corporation, an innovative supplier of Short-Range Radar sensors, today announces its first FMCW (frequency modulated constant wave) radar sensor capable of providing range reports for multiple objects in its field of view. The OPS241-B can detect objects from 1 to 20m away with a range resolution as small as 7.5cm.Like the OPS241-A Doppler radar, the OPS241-B is a complete single board radar sensor. It can report people at up to 8m, cars at 15m, and buildings or the ground as far as 20m away. It communicates the range data over either a USB or UART interface. Designed as an Arduino shield board, it can be easily plugged into an Arduino or connected to a Raspberry Pi to quickly report range information. Multiple targets are reported over its 78 degree wide field of view.Applications for the OPS241-B include robotics, drones, and traffic monitoring systems. Drones can use the sensor for either collision avoidance or soft landings. In robotic applications, the OPS241-B can help robots detect and avoid obstacles. Adding a layer of application code and the OPS241-B can be used to count people or cars as they move through its field of view.“We are pleased to release our first FMCW radar sensor for the do-it-yourself community,” stated Rob Frizzell, CEO and co-founder of OmniPreSense. “Ultrasonic and IR sensors have issues with noise and we’re happy to provide a solution immune to simple noises such as audio or sunlight while providing farther detection range and multiple object reporting.”Pricing and AvailabilityThe OPS241-B is available for pre-sales now from the OmniPreSense website ( www.omnipresense.com ) and its distribution partners, Mouser, RobotShop, and Acroname. The OPS241-B is targeted to ship in May. The OPS241-B is priced at $169 in single unit quantity.Based in San Jose, CA, OmniPreSense provides short range radar for sensing a safer world. OmniPreSense is a Techstars funded company, having completed the Techstars Autonomous Technology Accelerator.



