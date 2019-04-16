CBD Hemp Experts Announces the Release of their 2019 Catalog of wholesale CBD Products

With their newly expanded product line, CBD Hemp Experts is continuing to make its mark on the wholesale CBD industry

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Hemp Experts is pleased to announce the release of their 2019 Catalog, which includes some of the newest and most exciting products to hit the market. The CBD Hemp Experts Catalog, with more than 100+ product offerings, brings together the widest selection of CBD products available across categories including; CBD relief rubs for penetrating tough aches, a comprehensive line of oral sprays for a convenient on-the-go way to get your daily CBD, an extensive CBD skin care line with advanced anti-aging ingredients added to moisturize and protect your skin, a CBD hair care system infused with the powerful addition of AnaGain® to revitalize and replenish hair, as well as a pet care line of CBD specifically designed for your four-legged friends. The launch of their new catalog emphasizes CBD Hemp Experts continued growth and expansion in the CBD market with the addition of these new products. To view the brand new catalog, click here.

Jim Fulford,one of the 3 co-founders of CBD Hemp Experts, says, “The signing of the 2018 Farm Bill into law is an enormous step forward for the hemp industry. More retailers and investors will be aligning themselves in the industry now more than ever before. Also, there has been a lot of incorrect information out there, and we at CBD Hemp Experts have always been ahead of the curve in maintaining the highest standards to protect our customers and help them succeed in this booming industry.”

CBD Hemp Experts is one of the largest wholesale providers of premium Hemp-derived CBD products. We have more than 100 ready-to-ship White Label/Private Label CBD products that you can order to save time and start building your business faster.

All of their Wholesale CBD products are made using the highest quality US industrial hemp that is manufactured in GMP-Certified and FDA-registered facilities. In addition, CBD Hemp Experts is strategically partnered with leading formulators, scientists, doctors and experts to ensure their products are effective, safe and of the highest quality.

Whether you're looking to grow your business through white label cbd, private label or even customized, CBD Hemp Experts is positioned in the heart of the growing CBD Oil industry, and provides you the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to introduce your brand into the booming CBD market.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.