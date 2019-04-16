High Content Screening/Imaging Market By Global Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

High Content Screening/Imaging -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

High content screening (HCS) is a technique that has been developed to collect quantitative data from cell populations. The market is growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and is expected to reach REDACTED in 2023, up from REDACTED in 2017. HCS systems allow relatively high throughput screening of cells, in which each cell in an array would be analyzed at a subcellular resolution using multicolored, fluorescence-based reagents for both specificity and sensitivity. The method is integrated with analytical tools such asmicroscopy, multiparameter image processing, and visualization tools. HCS integrates the instrumentation, application software, reagents, sample preparation, and informatics and bioinformatics required to rapidly flow from producing data, generating information, and ultimately creating new cellular knowledge. High content screening is increasingly being adopted in biological research and drug discovery. Additionally, it is being implemented in oncology, neuroscience, and oncology research, including primary compound screening and post-primary screening. Recently, high content approaches have been used extensively in stem cell biology.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the HCS market is the rising adoption of high content screening technology in research and development activities. The rapid adoption of HCS technology in the pharmaceutical industry and academic research center indicates the importance of this informationrich screening tool. The imaging of cell function has become increasingly important to understand the underlying functional biology associated with new therapeutic targets. Demand for improved technologies for cell research, government support and emergence of sophisticated informatics solutions, and rising demand for better screening systems is augmenting the demand for high content imaging within fully automated screening laboratories. Furthermore, technological advancements and developments in biological research and the discovery of more effective therapies for the treatment of human disease is fueling the growth of the market.

HCS imaging systems have continually evolved with many improvements enabled to meet user demands of greater flexibility and the growing requirements of assays involving complex cellular disease models. Increasing drug discovery R&D globally, increasing investments and introduction of advanced imaging instruments are the other drivers for the HCS market.

The high cost of HCS instrumentation is the primary factor restraining the growth of the market. The price of machinery and instrumentation prohibits a small economy country or a research organization from purchasing HCS equipment. Companies are introducing more sensitive cameras and better light sources such as LED and multicolor illumination, which are increasing the output and reliability of the system and, therefore, the overall cost of the microscopes. The price of HCS equipment varies from a hundred thousand to a million, depending on the specifications. Inadequate infrastructure and less funding for R&D in emerging countries will also hinder the market as installation and maintenance costs

are also very high and not easily feasible for emerging economies.

Adoption of HCS in the analysis of 3D spheroids, microtissues and phenotypic assays, are expected to impact gene editing studies based on CRISPR-Cas9 in the future. Moreover, the growing availability of perturbagen libraries and HCS infrastructure within academic research centers has prompted widespread interest in HCS applications among academic investigators.

The combination of HCS with chemical genetics, where small organic molecules are used to study biological systems has emerged as a powerful approach for defining protein functions and dissecting signaling pathways. The rapid growth of genome-wide RNA interference (RNAi) technology to probe gene function in mammalian cell culture systematically have popularized HCS systems in academic research environments.

Report Scope

The HCS/I market has significant potential due to rising demand from the drug discovery and molecular diagnosis segments. The capabilities and possibilities of HCS/I market growth increases with the growth of new technologies and technological advancements. Emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea are considered to be lucrative regions that are creating ample opportunities and scope for the market. Investments and funding from government and private ventures, research institutes and universities are supporting exploration into the potential of this market. Growing drug discovery and molecular diagnostic and research through HCS/I will further boost the market in the near future. The global rise in infectious and noninfectious diseases, growing populations, technological advancements and innovation are other factors creating considerable demand for HCS/I.

The scope of this study encompasses the current market for drug discovery, molecular diagnostics, cancer research, personalized medicine and compound profiling. The report also includes regulatory aspects, recent developments, market projections, competitive landscapes and market share. Analyses of patents, clinical trials, innovations and opportunities, as well as the latest trends, are also discussed in the report. The report intends to explain the key trends of HCS/I technologies and applications in various geographies. It also discusses the market determinants that act as motivating and restraining factors and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants. The report will be a key decision-making tool for government organizations, researchers, private players, angel investors, potential entrants and so forth.

Report Includes:

- 38 data tables and 23 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for high content screening/imaging technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimated from 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Coverage of various microscope and imaging technologies in the industry

- Detailed analysis of the technological advancement in cytometers, light sources, detectors/sensors and liquid handling instruments

- Discussion of the various market motivators i.e. increasing R&D budget, advantages over manual and HTS, technological advancement, and automation

- Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), Cell Signaling Technology, Danaher Corp., GE Healthcare and Instrument Systems

