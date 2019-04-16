Sword GRC announces keynote speaker Anh Do for Global Conference event in Melbourne

Theme of risk and adversity from prize-winning author, comedian and artist, Anh Do sets the scene for final event in Global Conference Series

MAIDENHEAD, BERKS, UK, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC , a supplier of specialist governance, risk and compliance solutions, has announced the keynote speaker for the third and final event of its Sword GRC Global Conference series being held on 12th November 2019 at The Grand Hyatt, Melbourne.The Australian event will host prize winning author, comedian and artist, Anh Do. Vietnamese-born Australian Anh is one of the country’s renowned corporate speakers and will be heading the day’s agenda and sharing his life-changing experience of overcoming risk and adversity with the audience. Delegates will also have the opportunity to network with industry peers and learn more about the latest Sword GRC Platform and how it can support risk and compliance in the enterprise.Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “As well as providing the opportunity for workshops and networking, our goal for the Sword GRC’s Global Conference Series is to help enterprise managers to evaluate and discuss how risk and compliance can support business critical decisions. We welcome Anh Do as an inspirational and pioneering speaker at our final event and hope that it will set the scene to stimulate the thinking and discussion about risk, both in our personal lives and in the workplace.“We will also be presenting how the Sword GRC Platform delivers a varied range of solutions to support better business decisions through a single view of risk. Delegates will lean how by delivering key information in a central view and supporting collaborative working, Sword GRC solutions can help to address the most critical issues in the enterprise.”Anh Do’s prize winning autobiography The Happiest Refugee has won many awards, including the 2011 Australian Book of the Year, Biography of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. He has appeared on many Australian TV shows, with his own show, Anh Does Vietnam, airing in 2012, and was runner-up on Dancing With The Stars in 2007. He studied a combined Business Law degree at the University of Technology, Sydney. He is the brother of film director Khoa Do and has acted in several of Khoa's films, including Footy Legends, which he co-wrote and produced. He was twice a finalist in the Archibald Prize.For more information, and to register for your place, please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/grc-conference-2019/



