Environmental Consulting Services Market Size, Drivers, Restraints, Segments, Market Players

The Business Research Company

Environmental Consulting Services Market from The Business Research Company, offers a sales Strategy, growth analysis, size, segmentation, forecast and more.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global environmental consulting services market grew from around $29 billion in 2013 to more than $31 billion in 2017 at an annual rate of almost 3%. It is expected to grow from more than $31 billion in 2017 to nearly $36 billion in 2021 at an annual rate of more than 3%. Growth will result from a growing focus on sustainable development, development of smart cities, global collaborations for environmental protection and increasing environmental regulations. Growth will be only equal to global GDP growth, however, demand from China will grow at well below the country's GDP growth rate owing to slow growth in manufacturing activity in the country and in the USA carbon emissions and climate change regulations are being softened.

A shortage of skilled environmental specialists and lack of awareness and action on environmental issues have negative impacts on the environmental consulting services market.

By type of service, site remediation consulting services was the largest segment in the environmental consulting services market in 2017, which accounted for about 34% of the market. This was mainly due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing, construction and oil and gas industries that require the services of site remediation consulting companies.

The global environmental consulting services market is a fragmented market with a few large players. AECOM was the largest competitor with almost 10% share of the market, followed by Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, Tetra Tech, Environmental Resources Management Limited and Arcadis.

The environmental consulting services industry comprises establishments that provide advice, assistance, and action plans to organizations and governments to manage their environment. It includes services on environmental issues such as environmental contamination prevention, emission of toxic substances prevention, waste management and pollution control.

Download A Free Sample For The Global Environmental Consulting Services Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=796&type=smp

Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides environmental consulting services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts environmental consulting services market size and growth for the global environmental consulting services market, environmental consulting services market share, environmental consulting services market players, environmental consulting services market size, environmental consulting services market segments and geographies, environmental consulting services market trends, environmental consulting services market drivers and environmental consulting services market restraints, environmental consulting services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The environmental consulting services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read the Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company, for information on the following:

Markets Covered: By type of service- (site remediation consulting services, water management consulting services, waste management consulting services, environment management); By type of service-(compliance and due diligence services, other services including sustainable business development, climate change and energy policy adherence services); by end-users-(mining, manufacturing & process industries, energy & utilities, government & regulators, and infrastructure & development); split by sub-segments- (solid waste management consulting services, and waste water management consulting services)

Environmental Consultancy Service Companies Covered: AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler, Tetra Tech, Environmental Resources Management, ARCADIS, WSP Global, Stantec, SWECO, Cardno, RPS Group, ICF International, Ramboll

Regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, UK, Australia, India, Spain, Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and environmental consulting market forecast (2017-21).

Data Segmentations: Environmental consultancy service market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by type of service- (site remediation consulting services, water management consulting services, waste management consulting services, environment management); by type of service-(compliance and due diligence services, other services including sustainable business development, climate change and energy policy adherence services); by end-users-(mining, manufacturing & process industries, energy & utilities, government & regulators, and infrastructure & development); split by sub-segments- (solid waste management consulting services, and waste water management consulting services) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Other Information: PESTEL analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, drivers and restraints, customer and operational insights, environmental consulting market trends, environmental consulting services market by country covering opportunities, environmental consultancy services associations, investment and expansion plans, corporate tax structure and competitive landscape; environmental consulting services market trends and strategies.

Suggested Strategies For Companies In The Environmental Consulting Services Market including: Offering specialist services such as organic recycling, renewable energy or carbon footprint consultancy and offering consultancy on IoT technologies for environmental management.

Key Opportunities In The Environmental Consulting Services Market Including: Pinpointing the largest global segments and sub segments, and country segments and sub segments in 2018 and 2022; pinpointing the fastest-growing global segments and sub segments, and country segments and sub segments 2014-18 and 2018-2022.

Number of Pages: 282

Number of Figures: 118

Number of Tables: 114

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-consulting-services-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2021)-

Synthetic Dyes and Pigments Global Market Strategies And Opportunities To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-dye-and-pigment-market)

Coal Mining Market Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coal-mining-market)

Methanol Market Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2021(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/methanol-market)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.