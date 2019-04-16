TicketBust.com Implements New California Driver Discount Program

We wanted to do something about the high cost of traffic tickets in California and our new California driver discount program is aimed at doing just that.” — Steven F. Miller

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketBust.com , California’s traffic ticket experts, has implemented a new program specifically targeted toward California Drivers. Effective today, all California drivers that receive traffic tickets, will be able to use the TicketBust.com service and receive a $20 discount.According to TicketBust.com President/CEO, Steven Miller, “We know how expense traffic ticket fines can be, not to mention how they may affect your insurance premiums in California. We wanted to do something about the high cost of traffic tickets in California and our new California driver discount program is aimed at doing just that. Not only will we help you when you receive a traffic ticket; but will also reduce our fees if you live in California.”Fighting a traffic ticket is frustrating, confusing, time-consuming, and costly. TicketBust.com makes it simple. Most people receive at least one traffic ticket every 18 months. However, people who drive more often are more likely to receive several tickets a year. Not only are these tickets very expensive, upwards of $600 for some tickets, but can cause your insurance rates to increase and your license to be suspended if you have too many points on your record. California divers need to keep points off their driving record or their ability drive and/or earn a living is in jeopardy. The true cost of one ticket can be as high as $2,700 over a 3-year period.TicketBust is an easy to use, web service and mobile application that allows California drivers to simply fight a traffic ticket without going to court. For over 15 years, we have assisted tens of thousands of California drivers with contesting their traffic tickets.Ticketbust.com, founded in 2004 by Steven F. Miller, has assisted tens of thousands of drivers with preparing and filing the necessary paperwork to contest and dismiss a California traffic ticket. Ticketbust.com was originally created to alleviate the tedious and time-consuming process of attempting to contest a traffic ticket by creating a more automated and user-friendly web-based service for California drivers to submit their traffic ticket information and process the necessary documents.TicketBust.com Contact:Steven F. Miller at (800) 850-8038 or Steve@TicketBust.com for more information. 5716 Corsa Avenue, Suite 104 | Westlake Village, CA 91362. More information can be found at https://www.ticketbust.com/



