Hawthorne Pharmacy Announces New Store Opening

Hawthorne Pelion Pharmacy Officially Opens April 1

PELION, SC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelion, SC: Hawthorne Pharmacy & Medical Equipment is proud to welcome Hawthorne Pelion Pharmacy to the Hawthorne family. As Hawthorne Pharmacy celebrates their 70th Anniversary, they are excited to open another store and expand Hawthorne Pharmacy and Medical Equipment. Hawthorne Pelion Pharmacy will be officially opening April 1, 2019. The new pharmacy is located at 8073 Edmund Hwy., Pelion, SC 29123. Hawthorne Pelion Pharmacy can be reached by phone, 803-894-4010.Kristie Cassidy, Pharmacist, expresses, “We are so delighted to welcome another store location to the Hawthorne family. It has been a pleasure to serve the community for the past 70 years and we look forward to now serving the Pelion community.” Hawthorne Pharmacy & Medical Equipment proudly provides medication and medical equipment to the citizens of South Carolina. Everyone deserves the best quality care and attention. With the 7 locations and the addition of this new store location, Hawthorne Pharmacy will continue to provide medication and superior information every step of the way.Hawthorne Pharmacy provides compounding, medical equipment, prescription refills, seminars and, top notch customer service. For any questions, please visit our website



