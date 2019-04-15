Rhino Shield Jacksonville shares insight into its commercial applications

Rhino Shield Jacksonville owner Rick Mariano shares an insight into the ceramic coating technology firm's commercial applications.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guaranteed to last, saving time and money, and proven to lower energy costs, Rhino Shield Jacksonville's ceramic elastomeric wall coating technology is designed to beautify homes and other buildings, whether residential, industrial, or commercial. Owner of Rhino Shield Jacksonville , Rick Mariano offers a closer look at some of the company's many commercial applications."Rhino Shield's elastomeric ceramic wall and roof coating systems are ideally suited for virtually any commercial building application, thanks in no small part to the tremendous durability of the product," reveals Mariano. With more than 10,000 successful Rhino Shield installations worldwide and growing, nothing, he says, compares to the ceramic coating system's ability to offer long-term protection for all manner of buildings."From condominiums to workplaces, Rhino Shield perfectly addresses the challenges of different weather climates with a variety of customized product formulas guaranteed not to crack, chip, or peel," adds Mariano, "while also offering superior corrosion resistance, UV ray reflectivity, and waterproofing."Eliminating the need to paint and repaint again and again, Rhino Shield's elastomeric ceramic wall and roof coating systems mean no further interruptions to a company or other organization's day-to-day business as a result of ongoing and restorative maintenance. Independently tested by BASF labs, the product also boasts eco-friendly qualities, being non-toxic, non-flammable, low-odor, and containing low VOCs.Four key benefits for commercial clients of choosing Rhino Shield Jacksonville include longevity, breathability, solar reflectance, and waterproofing, according to Mariano. "Our elastomeric acrylic resins, with urethane binders, result in a flexible but tough surface, while the product's permeability allows for the release of condensation and water vapors, crucial to preventing coating breakdown," he adds."Furthermore, the sun can heat a building and drastically increase energy consumption," Mariano continues, "yet, with Rhino Shield, our ceramic formula lowers wall surface temperatures by reflecting solar rays away from buildings, saving in cooling costs."Rhino Shield also simultaneously seals a building, preventing water penetration which could result in mold, mildew or cracking, according to Rhino Shield Jacksonville. The company's system can today be found installed on retail stores, fast food facilities, hotels, condominiums, universities, churches, and government buildings across the United States and worldwide."Our past clients include the U.S. Government, Firestone Tires, and NASCAR, among many others," reveals Rhino Shield Jacksonville owner Mariano.Indeed, a particularly noteworthy commercial project for Rhino Shield saw the company coat the inside of NASCAR's main wind tunnel, operated by Aerodyn. While standard paint could not withstand the stress generated by 100-mile-per-hour winds, Rhino Shield was ultimately chosen to coat the tunnel walls because of its superior tensile strength and tear resistance."To learn more about how Rhino Shield Jacksonville can assist you with your commercial wall coating and roofing needs," adds Mariano, wrapping up, "visit rhinoshieldjax.com or call us at 904-519-5055."



