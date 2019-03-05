Rhino Shield Pushes the Paint Industry Forward

Finding a company that has excellent customer service and a superior product can be challenging. Rhino Shield of Jacksonville offers both to every customer.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For almost twenty years, Rhino Shield of Jacksonville has pushed the envelope with superior customer service and innovative paint products. Producing these kinds of results on a consistent basis takes a great deal of effort from everyone who works at Rhino Shield.Having designed a state-of-the-art product, Rhino Shield pioneered a ceramic nanotechnology that utilizes the very highest quality of ceramics resulting in a one-of-a-kind product that will last for years.Because of the durability in Rhino Shield’s ceramics and their green technology their product can withstand any climate and save their customers money.“For most residents and business owners in warmer climates, making sure that their homes and places of business are properly taken care of is a very important job because it’s their biggest investment,” explained the General Manager of Rhino Shield of Jacksonville. “With so many generic paint companies on the market, it’s incredibly difficult to take care of your most valuable assets. That’s where Rhino Shield comes in.”With thousands of successful installations, Rhino Shield of Jacksonville understands how to get the job done, allowing the customer to focus on what’s most important.When customers are deciding to repaint, it can be a challenge to find the right company for your home and business. Rhino Shield of Jacksonville can help by eliminating multiple service calls and constant repainting.Because of this unique technology and incredible installation process, Rhino Shield customers across the state of Florida have adopted the phrase, “never paint again,” because of how long Rhino Shields remarkable product lasts.“Saving our customers time, money, and energy is our number one priority and what makes us most proud,” explained the General Manager of Rhino Shield of Jacksonville. “We can’t wait to expand our client base even more this year.”Having designed a unique product, Rhino Shield of Jacksonville takes on many clients that have older or damaged buildings. With their incredible technology, Rhino Shield is able to prevent cracks and offer sealants that will secure customer’s properties for years to come. To partner with Rhino Shield of Jacksonville for your business or home, and to connect with them directly, click here.



