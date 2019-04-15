Service Rating Kiosks Delivering Stellar Results for Restaurant Chains

Restaurants receiving 50% more customer feedback from new technology via customer service kiosks.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A startup based in Arizona has developed a customer rating kiosk that is helping companies like Subway, Pita Jungle, Someburros and others get unprecedented amounts of customer feedback while also helping to improve ever important online reviews on Google, Yelp and other sites like TripAdvisor and Facebook. ServiceGuru developed the rating kiosk after several years of testing a web app to capture improved customer feedback for retail and service companies. “When we developed and launched the kiosk version of ServiceGuru customers instantly gravitated towards using the kiosk in a huge way.” said Michael Vanderslice, COO and Founder of ServiceGuru. “In every instance we saw a dramatic increase of customer feedback. We’ve seen some companies receive as much as 50 times more data and feedback than all other rating platforms and survey methods combined.” said Vanderslice.In under one year Subway franchised locations using the kiosk are on track to receiving over 8000 reviews per year compared to less than 50 online reviews. “The results were so amazing we didn’t believe them when we started seeing dozens of reviews that first week.” said Michael. “We pulled security video footage to confirm the results were correct and sure enough customers were using the kiosk without being prompted validating the numbers we were seeing in our reports.”One of the unique things about the ServiceGuru kiosk is the ability for customers to rate individual employees based on the service they received. Much like rating an Uber or Lyft driver, the kiosk provides attributes that are easily selected by the customer to make the entire rating experience fast and seamless. This granular data is invaluable to management to measure performance of their employees.In addition to collecting customer service feedback, customers can also provide their email or mobile number for loyalty or birthday programs helping a restaurant chain to grow their marketing list. Customers are also encouraged to rate the business online thereby increasing and improving the number of ever important online reviews a business seeks. Businesses can also receive alerts when a service expectation is missed right at the point of service improving the chance to win that customer back.Another unique benefit that ServiceGuru provides is what the company has trademarked as a ServiceResume. Employees receive reports that show how customers rate the service they provide motivating the employee to provide great service. Recognizing the employee for providing great customer service reinforces the goals of delivering the best customer experience possible for a customer. “The Service Resume is such an important aspect of our platform since now employees can take pride in the service they provide and receive recognition for that work.” said Michael. “With around 92% of reviews being positive and the remainder being constructive feedback about how an employee can improve, it is seen as a teaching moment by managers and employees.”The company currently has kiosks in numerous restaurant chains, medical practices, retail, hotels and even entertainment centers with plans for extensive growth throughout the US and internationally. “Any business that has foot traffic and cares about providing great customer service is a great fit for a ServiceGuru kiosk.” said VanderslicePricing for a kiosk begins at $99 per month with some premium features being slighlty higher. To learn more about ServiceGuru or see a demo, visit ServiceGuru.com.About ServiceGuruServiceGuru offers a rating/review kiosk solution that helps company’s track, measure and improve customer service. Companies who use ServiceGuru receive on average 50X more feedback via the kiosk than online reviews, comment cards and other methods combined. Robust reporting allows managers and business owners to quickly see their top performers coupled with actionable data to drive change and improve customer service. ServiceGuru is based in Scottsdale Arizona. www.serviceguru.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.