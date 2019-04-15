Buckingham Place a Major Driver for New Home Sales in 2018

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Prospect, IL – Wingspan Development Group’s Buckingham Place recorded one of the highest volumes of new home sales in the Chicago suburbs. Tracy Cross & Associates, a nationally recognized real estate research consultant and market research firm, reported that 2018 saw improving new home sales in the greater Chicago metropolitan area. In the report, they discuss a modest increase in overall sales with stronger growth in the suburbs. Builders in suburban areas saw a 7.4% increase in sales recorded from 2017 (3,423) to 2018 (3,677).As far as specific developments, Buckingham Place came in fifth place with total sales of 58. This strong performance helped vault Des Plaines into the top five municipalities with 130 new home sales. Tracy Cross attributed the jump to the addition of Buckingham Place and two other active developments. To read the full Tracy Cross report, follow the link here “We’re pleased but not surprised by the success at Buckingham Place. It’s a great location and community and we picked a solid builder partner in Ryan Homes.” said Chris Coleman, VP of Development for Wingspan. “Des Plaines is rapidly becoming a place that people want to move to and live in. Buckingham Place’s proximity to downtown Des Plaines, the Cumberland Metra station, O’Hare and Rosemont make it an excellent location, while the additional amenities we’ve included on site add to the quality of the community.”Buckingham Place is a 21 acre development on Northwest Highway which Wingspan rezoned and redeveloped for 127 rowhomes and 267 luxury apartments. Ryan Homes was selected as the builder for the rowhomes. Ryan is the marketing brand of NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) one of America’s leading homebuilders. The company serves homebuyers in 32 metropolitan areas in fourteen states.Wingspan Development Group delivers the highest quality projects across multiple real estate segments; residential, commercial, mixed use and land development. The firm’s core team has over 80 years of real estate and construction experience combined with an unparalleled commitment to detail and execution. By blending broad capabilities and a nimble organization, Wingspan capitalizes on diverse market opportunities to create value for clients and stakeholders.Wingspan has offices in Mount Prospect, IL and Milwaukee, WI. For more information, call 847.394.6200 or e-mail info@WingspanDevelopmentGroup.com.



