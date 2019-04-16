Nikolay Moiseev: Building the Future of Space Travel

Nikolay Moiseev (in the center) at work

Fine Art Shippers is pleased to introduce Nikolay Moiseev, a brilliant spacesuit designer who is not afraid to push the boundaries of what is possible.

NEW YORK, NY, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We live in a world of curiosity and rapidly advancing technology, where big things are happening in short periods of time. Can you believe that we finally have the first image of a black hole from a very distant galaxy? It’s amazing! Humanity is on the threshold of great discoveries and new achievements of space exploration. However, this would not be possible without people who are not afraid to push the boundaries of what is possible, people for whom the sky is not the limit. At Fine Art Shippers, we are very proud to know one of these outstanding people – the prominent spacesuit designer and engineer Nikolay Moiseev.

Nikolay Moiseev is a Russian-born spacesuit designer with over 20 years of experience from the Russia’s leading research and development company NPP Zvezda. He is one of the few engineers working on all spacesuit designs that are currently in use, both in Russia and in the United States. Nikolay Moiseev now lives in New York and is considered a trendsetter in space fashion, whose innovative designs have won many awards and competitions.

In 2007, Nikolay Moiseev and his business partner – artist and designer Ted Southern – entered the NASA Astronaut Glove Challenge and two years later took home a cash prize of $100,000 for their innovative space gloves that outperformed NASA’s technology in several main categories. In 2010, Moiseev and Southern founded Final Frontier Design with headquarters in Brooklyn, NYC.

Final Frontier Design is currently one of the leading private design studios developing safety garments for space travel. The company has been awarded five Small Business Innovation Research grants, an official Space Act Agreement with NASA in 2014, a fixed-price contract with NASA in 2016, and also NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program grant in 2017. Since its foundation, Final Frontier Design has already built nine individual spacesuits that represent four generations of improvements, and now its brilliant team is working on the new technology for the first Extra Vehicular Activity spacesuit intended for microgravity operations in space.

At Fine Art Shippers, we are happy and excited to know Nikolay Moiseev and witness his incredible achievements in the spacesuit design industry. We believe that Nikolay is the person who will develop the first spacesuit for the crewed Mars Mission scheduled for the 2030s. This amazing person has already designed a prototype of such a suit, and now he is closer than ever to bring his innovative ideas to life. At Fine Art Shippers, we wish Nikolay Moiseev success in all that he does and thank him for all that he has already done for the future of space travel!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.