Technical Textile Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Animation And VFX Design Software Industry

Description

Animation is a technique of art which causes pictures or images to look like they are moving. It involves generating and designing animated videos, character animation, sequence images and visual effects using computer graphics. For example, Autodesk Maya, Adobe Flash, Blender and Cinema 4D Studio. VFX or Visual Effects are a way of mixing real film shooting with false or animated images. For instance, a movie that shows the hero jumping off the ground and flying into the air, is created using VFX.

Augmented Reality (AR) is one of the major trends in the world of animation. AR is an animation and VFX technology that makes the objects or characters in the animation look much more real. For example, Google Cardboard, VRSE, NYT VR, Sisters: A Virtual Reality Ghost Story, Orbulus, Seene, Jaunt VR are some mobile applications that bring the powerful augmented reality functionality to iOS and Android, the two most widely used smartphone platforms.

In 2018, the global Animation And VFX Design Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Animation And VFX Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animation And VFX Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe System

Autodesk

Corel

Toon Boom Animation

Side Effects Software

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Animated Videos

Character Animation

Sequence Images

Visual Effects Using Computer Graphics

Market segment by Application, split into

Media

Entertainment

Gaming

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Animation And VFX Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Animation And VFX Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Animation And VFX Design Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Animated Videos

1.4.3 Character Animation

1.4.4 Sequence Images

1.4.5 Visual Effects Using Computer Graphics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Animation And VFX Design Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Media

1.5.3 Entertainment

1.5.4 Gaming

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Animation And VFX Design Software Market Size

2.2 Animation And VFX Design Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Animation And VFX Design Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Animation And VFX Design Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Adobe System

12.1.1 Adobe System Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Animation And VFX Design Software Introduction

12.1.4 Adobe System Revenue in Animation And VFX Design Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Adobe System Recent Development

12.2 Autodesk

12.2.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Animation And VFX Design Software Introduction

12.2.4 Autodesk Revenue in Animation And VFX Design Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.3 Corel

12.3.1 Corel Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Animation And VFX Design Software Introduction

12.3.4 Corel Revenue in Animation And VFX Design Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Corel Recent Development

12.4 Toon Boom Animation

12.4.1 Toon Boom Animation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Animation And VFX Design Software Introduction

12.4.4 Toon Boom Animation Revenue in Animation And VFX Design Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Toon Boom Animation Recent Development

12.5 Side Effects Software

12.5.1 Side Effects Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Animation And VFX Design Software Introduction

12.5.4 Side Effects Software Revenue in Animation And VFX Design Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Side Effects Software Recent Development

