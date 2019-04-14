04/26-28th Free Workshops & Demos to Celebrate World Qigong Taichi Day @ Eastover, Lenox, MA w 20+ World Known Masters

Totally renovated nostalgic Berkshire Summer Cottage The Path Beautiful Scenic Views

LENOX,, MA, US, April 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Taichi Day at Eastover , in Lenox Mass.The Berkshires are once again a major headquarters for World Qigong Taichi Day, Saturday, April 27th, as dozens of internationally recognized teachers of Taichi, Qigong, Chinese Medicine and Eastern philosophy—including many native China Masters— return to Eastover to offer FREE demonstrations and workshops for both beginners and advanced students. Organized by Worldtaichiday.org “for people to come together, to breathe together, providing a healing vision for our world,” this annual event is celebrated on the last Saturday of April in hundreds of cities in 80 nations. Bring your friends & family and dive into the wisdom of ancient Eastern healing traditions, gaining practical experience, and learning modern applications.The exquisite 600 wooded acres of Eastover, nestled against a mountain side, is an ideal setting for Qigong and Taichi which are both derived from an intimate relationship with the natural world, animate and inanimate, as reflected in the very names of some of the forms to be shared on Saturday, such as “Animal Frolics” and “Waterfall Qigong”.Teachers include:• Sifu Lee Moy Shan aka Grandmaster (GM) Douglas Lee, the first student taught by Grandmaster Moy Yat in the United States.• Teresa Yeung, a Generational Master of Qigong, the sole successor of Grandmaster Weizhao Wu’s lineage, and founder of the Pureland International Qi Gong • Zhantao Lin, chairman of the Chinese Musicians Association of Boston and Erhu professor at the Guangxi Arts Institution.• Sifu Terrence Dunn, a master instructor of Chinese martial, yogic, and healing arts with more than 42 years of training, who has popularized Tai Chi Chuan and authentic Qigong practices throughout America and Europe through his highly acclaimed Tai Chi for Health and Chi Kung For Health DVD series.• Loch Kelly, author of The Way of Effortless Mindfulness and founder of the non-profit Open-Hearted Awareness Institute.• Jianye Jiang, Taichi grand master and tournament judge in the US and China. Master Jiang has produced over 300 instructional videos in Chinese martial arts and qigong.• Master Yun Ping Hu, who trained with Hongqin Yu and the Taiji Prince Sitan Chen, and has won more than 10 gold medals in Tai Chi Quan competitions in the US.• Yan Zheng, a master healer residing in LA. who combines hypnosis, Chinese Kung Fu, antediluvian energy approach and mind-body connection reading.• Jay Emmanuel, author of The Healing Forces of Harmonic Sounds and Vibrations, the Power of the Mind and the Voice, who masterfully blends voice, colors, lights and sounds, and the use of Seven Alchemy Quartz Crystal Bowls and Himalayan Bowls calibrated to specific frequencies in the human body to achieve maximum sound healing.There will also be a performance of Taichi 13 Knives, by The Boston Taichi Quang AssociationThose choosing to stay over for the full weekend can take advantage of additional free offerings on Friday evening and Sunday morning. The Sunday morning sessions feature Tibetan Crystal Bowl Sound Healing with Jay Emmanuel, and Chinese acupressure and hypnosis with Zheng Yan Zhuang. Reflecting the Yin/Yang complementary contrast at the heart of Taichi, Friday evening will offer 2 talks that reflect Yin and Yang approaches to world problems. Marvin Surkin, PhD (author of The New Urban World and the Lessons of Detroit) will explore how to create a people-friendly environment in the age of rapid climate change, extreme inequalities, burgeoning populations and human longevity. Jonathan Bricklin (author of The Illusion of Will, Self, and Time: William James’s Reluctant Guide to Enlightenment) will challenge the widely-held premise that we are anxious subjects treading a linear path in an indifferent object universe.For more information on World Qigong Taichi Day, go to Eastover.com, or call 1 866 264-5139. Eastover - Steward of the 600-acre sanctuary , only minutes from downtown Lenox.Eastover – a holistic retreat center dedicated to serving the greater holistic community – is a 600-acre sanctuary located only minutes from downtown Lenox, Tanglewood Music Center and other cultural venues in the Berkshire Mountains in Massachusetts. Eastover offers spacious workshop and program rooms with multiple meeting and studio facilities for teachers, groups, company retreats and trainings. The Estate is designed around an evocative historical “Summer Cottage” originally owned by the New York Bank president to immerse you in a contemplative and holistic environment from the moment you enter its grounds: from its courtyards and terraces overlooking English and Japanese gardens, to its sun-drenched Terrace Café and its inviting mix of manicured lawns and meadows, woodland trails and breathtaking views of the Berkshire Mountains. Eastover offers a wide variety of spacious and comfortable overnight accommodations and camping to fit everyone’s budget, from rustic, to contemporary to luxurious.2) Our main business is to host other organization, group, company, teachers, family training or retreats. From 20 – 2000+ people events.Our goal is to figure out a self-sustainable socially conscious business to sustain its operation.Group Rentals Eastover has raised the bar on retreat accommodations. The contemplative environment with its gardens and walking trails, daily complimentary classes, overnight accommodation and amenities, the Terrace Café, library, tea room, weekend evening entertainment and nutritious meals... all arranged to allow you to focus on your program and students while we attend to their comfort and enjoyment. Holding a retreat or workshop at Eastover offers you an opportunity to both fully engage with your students and explore and enjoy all that Eastover has to offer, as well as the greater Berkshires.Company Retreats or TrainingAs the world faces increasing energy and resource challenges, ecological mindfulness practices in a corporate setting are a must for any company that wishes to remain both relevant and at the forefront of holistic corporate governance. In addition, Eastover's anticipated stateof-the-art water reclamation system will provide an inspirational and informative environment for exploring the latest ecological ideas. The Eastover Mansion offers distinctive meeting rooms equipped for conferences, professional trainings, workshops and executive meetings.

