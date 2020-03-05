Liu Feng at Eastover ChongXianGuang The Yin and Yang

Join Liu Feng and Li Mar 8th 7am ET, The disasters outburst of Coronavirus Awoke the Chinese Across the continents,Live Dialogue of Liu Feng Easily Reach 10,000

东方智慧从最高的 N 维智慧，N 趋于无穷大来看宇宙，它讲天人合一，它讲无上正等正觉，它讲唯一的神（明）。只有 N 维，N 趋于无穷大，才符合无上，才符合无极，才符合无一.” — Liu Feng

LENOX, MA, US, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The last decades the Chinese has been broadly receptable to many different branches of holistic teachings, besides its own deep rooted Qigong Taichi , Buddhism, Daoism, Confucians study and the government promoted Wang, Yang Ming study. One ourstanding scholar of buddhism, Chinese classics and history, trained redearcher in physics, professor Liu Feng has been very popular among the generations who was ripped off any chance of spiritual study while they were young. During the thirty-year contemplate and speech on “General Space-Time Energy”, Mr. Liu Feng has dedicated himself into all kinds of sapience methods and spiritual groups with a totally open mind. With his basic principle of “Seeking the Common and Respect the difference”, Mr. Liu Feng has unscrambled and unpuzzled various mankind wisdom systems with a scientific logic, by which people with different backgrounds are all greatly inspired. Mr. Liu himself is a soul of awakening, encourage everyone to return to oneself, letting go and raise the dimention of one's own and others wisdom as the purpose of one's life.Mr. Liu Feng is an expert in corporation management with seven-year top managerial experience in a Silicon Valley high-tech company (core member of Oplink Co.). He had been through the whole process in the company from start-up initiation, growth and development, to its IPO.He has also been a high-tech industrial consultant (President GOC, a managerial consultancy company) and lead several high-tech overseas companies to launch their manufacture base in China for more than six years. Mr. Liu Feng has been an architect of corporate culture for many enterprises and helped them adapted to future-oriented culture based on the combination of oriental and western culture.March 8th, Mr. Liu will have a dialogue with Li Ke, another outstanding scholar and enterprineur in publishing the Chinese classics and educational text books. Dialogue on Wisdom of the Chinese classics and a whole new scientific interetation of world spirituality is something no one wants to miss. Li Ke is the founder of ChongXianGuang.ChongXianGuang was incorporated in January 1997. Its four main areas of activities include publication of books, arts and calligraphy, cultural gifts, and the provision of training in Chinese cultural studies.The company had so far published many great works by eminent authors and scholars like Ji Xianlin, Tang Yijie, Fu Xuanzong, Mao Peiqi, and Yu Shicun. It has also released works and selections from great Chinese artists like Ren Deshan, Zheng Lianjie, Yuan Bo and Sun Shiliang. The company’s venture into publishing book series printed on handmade Chinese rice paper such as the Zhipin Collections, the Chongxianguan Collections, The Classical Bainaben China’s Twenty Four Books of History, and The Complete Collection of Chinese Calligraphy, are now collector’s items and used as gifts to foreign dignitaries by Chinese leaders.The cultural forums organized by Chongxianguan together with the opening of franchised companies in cities like Beijing, Jinan, Shijiazhuang, Jining and Wenzhou have become annually awaited events by medias and Chinese culture enthusiasts.Chongxianguan currently has a team of over forty staffs. Its founder Li Ke has 33 years of experience as a publisher and collector of antique Chinese books. Among the staffs, about 30% have been with the company for over ten years and are now holding managerial or technical positions. The company was winner of prizes such as the top prize in the Chinese National Art Books Awards, The Most Influential Books Awards, Beijing Cultural Gifts Innovation Awards, The Changbaishan Book Prize, The Chinese National Civility Shops Awards, The Cultural and Public Welfare Awards, among others. During the burgeoning period, the company gradually progressed to form strong affinities and close cooperative and strategic relationships with organizations such as the China Confucius Foundation, Peking University’s China Economic Research Center, Sanzhi Cultural Institution, and the Jishan Institute.In the 23 years since its founding, Chongxianguan has devoted itself to the promotion, popularization and innovative development of Chinese culture. The company also actively took part in large scale book exhibitions such as the Frankfurt, Washington, London, Taipei and Hong Kong book exhibitions. It is now in the planning and preparation stages to involve more closely in the exchange and cooperation with various different world cultural organizations on the international platform.Eastover is the organizer and coordinator for this dialogue. Eastover is a 600 acre sancturary and residential retreat center, located in Lenox, MA. 10 year's ahead of this year's natural disaster hit the continents in the world, Eastover became the stewart of the envioronmentally highly sensitive forest with lots of beaver ponds and wet lands. Its soul purpose is to figuring out a sustainable and socially responsible and sustainable business in preserving the forest in its current state, its core business is ddicated to hosting other organization or teacher's spiritual and holistic events. Unaffiliated with any specific spiritual tradition, its eclectic open-hearted receptivity aims to support the continuing emergence of holistic and ecological ideas capable of renewing our culture and leading the way to a sustainable planet. In the coming month many more such dialogues with happen, for example between Liu Feng and Wooden Fish Foundation founder Yafa Fashi and many more others.

Liu Feng at Eastover Estate and Eco-Village



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.