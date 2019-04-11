mobilityView Asked To Present @ Collision Conference May 20 to 23rd

mobilityView will be presenting on changes to CRA & IRS tax codes mandating their technology

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- mobilityView CEO Invited to Speak at Collision Event to be Held in TorontoCollision Is The World’s Fastest-Growing Tech Conference Dedicated To Start-upsToronto, 10th April 2019 – mobilityView – the leading provider of mobile data platforms for mobile smart devices (smartphones and tablets), CEO Thom Damstra has been selected to speak at Collision – the world’s fastest-growing tech start-up conference, being held in Toronto, May 20th – 23rd 2019.“I am delighted to be invited as a speaker at Collision. It is a great privilege and honor to be selected amongst all participants attending this leading Tech Conference. At mobilityView, we have an incredible message to share with everyone attending Collision, as we are at the epicentre of where all key global tech trends converge - wireless, big data, analytics, cloud computing, IoT (Internet of Things), CoIT (consumerization of IT), BYOD, OTT (over-the-top) play and enterprise mobility,” says Thom Damstra, CEO of mobilityView. “Our globally unique platform allows any business secure access to real-time data and analytics directly from wireless devices in a fashion independent of the wireless operator network. The timing could not be better, as we have started our fund-raising process for our next round of financing.”“mobilityView provides capabilities that have been historically impossible to secure from a wireless network operator or an enterprise IT/ERP environment. The BI (Business Intelligence) capabilities are limitless: compliancy, cost take-out, productivity benchmarks and customer intimacy are just a few applications. Using a wireless device-based strategy only, data is gathered independent of the underlying infrastructure of the wireless network. Data is then analysed using mobilityView’s Smart Business Intelligence (SBI) platform, which provides insight and understanding for a business for their interactions with their workers, customers, suppliers and partners,” says Thom Damstra, CEO of mobilityView.The market opportunity for mobilityView’s SBI technology is simply overwhelming, targeting all business sectors and businesses of all sizes (SoHo, SMB and Multi-national Corporations) – approximately 27m business entities and 527m employees in North America and Euro Zone alone.Smart Business Intelligence technology enables a business of any size (SoHo, SMB or Multi-national Corporation) access to real-time big data directly from mobile smart devices (smartphones, tables, phablets, etc.), plugging a key gap in a company’s BI (Business Intelligence) strategy. Optimal data collection is where people will interact with services, applications, and information on mobile smart devices and not the wireless network. Real-time wireless data analytics from mobile smart devices enhances customer care / in-house productivity apps and enables unique creation of new interactions, business models, and solutions crucial to competing in an IoT world.“Real-time mobile smart device based data is always 100% useful, applicable and relevant to business problem solving. mobilityView implements and adheres to Privacy by Design (PbD) principals, which has been adopted at the core of the European Union’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations) legislation. This changes the current privacy paradigm, by empowering the users of the system to be in control of their own personal privacy. Ask any CIO or corporate IT department and they will tell you their current IT systems do not deliver this today,” said Thom Damstra, CEO of mobilityView.About the Collision:Collision is the fastest-growing tech conference in North America. Now in its fifth year, Collision has grown to over 25,000 attendees. Following the lead of our European event Web Summit, Collision has become a crossroads for the world’s largest buyers and sellers of technology, alongside many of the world’s most disruptive emerging technology companies.Inc. has said we run “North America’s fastest-growing tech conference”; The Wall Street Journal that “the giants of the web” assemble at Collision; USA Today says that Collision is “the anti-CES”; Forbes has also said it is “North America's fastest-growing tech conference”. To find out more, please visit our website at https://collisionconf.com About mobilityViewmobilityView’s Smart Business Insight (SBI) Platform drives a series of uncorrelated solutions, which all deliver quantifiable and unambiguous digital transformation. The solutions are applicable for businesses of all sizes, as a function of data-driven insights from mobile smart devices (smart phones, phablets, tablets, etc.). mobilityView exists to drive business process change that results in accelerating the achievement of business goals and objectives, and profitability.mobilityView enables any business to align mobile smart devices to business goals and objectives, to drive efficiency and profitability, an increased measurable sales and marketing engagement effectiveness with customers. mobilityView transforms mobile smart devices into powerful strategic assets driving measurable productivity improvements and lower costs for a leaner, more competitive, business.mobilityView enables businesses to gain insight, understand mobile spend, reduce mobile costs and simplify mobile expenses, to ensure tax compliance, while putting end users in control of their own privacy. For enterprises to be data-driven, customer centric, have the right ideas and make the right decisions.Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, mobilityView was incorporated in 2014, with an impressive Board of Directors, very knowledgeable of enterprise mobility, focused on growth and good governance. To find out more, please visit our website at https://www.mobilityview.com Contact: pressrelations@mobilityview.com

