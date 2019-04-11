FlexFire: A Fireplace for Everyone launches Kickstarter Campaign

Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, FlexFire is a Universal Fireplace by a Renowned German Company called WiKa Technology!

MüNSTER, NRW, GERMANY, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiKa Technology has proudly announced that they are introducing a universal fireplace for everyone called FlexFire. This amazing new fireplace is packed with a wide range of features and it is not only flexible but also lightweight and robust. Moreover, WiKa Technology has also recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 20,000.Following are some of the most amazing features and benefits of FlexFire:● Flexible & Light● Robust & Durable● Environment Friendly with CO²-neutral use● Multifuel & Multi-size● High Quality Temperature Resistant Materials● Offers Fuel Mode, Fire Mode, Grill Mode, Gas Mode, & Solid Mode● Made the use of fire safer● Perfect for families, scouts & teaching kids how to use fire properly● & Much MoreIn addition, FlexFire takes less than a minute in its assembly and comes with an ashplate to protect ground from the heat. Moreover, it is perfect to make all kinds of outdoor fires for grilling or campfire purposes and is offered in several modes for different practical applications. Furthermore, the company is also striving for a certification according to the DIN EN Norm for barbecue systems, that is unique for such a product.The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.wikatech.com Backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. The project offers a wide range of rewards for the supporters and each reward comes with worldwide green shipping. Rewards include FlexFire itself along with useful accessories, etc. and the campaign is already getting an overwhelming response. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.About This ProjectFlexFire is a remarkable new fireplace created by a German company called WiKa Technology. The company has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds and support for this practical fireplace, and it is welcoming generous backing from the supporters worldwide. The fireplace has endless practical applications and is being introduced as an industry game-changer.



