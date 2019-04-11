New Sky-Frame Hurricane Sliding Glass Doors and Windows Exceed Testing Standards

Introducing Sky-Frame Hurricane -- Sliding glass doors and windows exceed most stringent hurricane impact testing

CULVER CITY, CA, USA, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frauenfeld, Switzerland/Culver City, California, U.S.A. – After extensive testing in many lab settings, Sky-Frame, the leading international supplier of frameless sliding window systems, announces the introduction of Sky-Frame Hurricane , its impact-resistant glass doors and windows Fulfilling the requirements of Miami-Dade County standards and permitted for design pressure up to 75psf, Sky-Frame Hurricane exceeds the most stringent hurricane impact testing, and is compliant with the High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) criteria as defined by the Florida Building Code - considered to be the gold standard in the industry. This signifies that Sky-Frame Hurricane is appropriate for all areas that may be impacted by hurricanes or other high-wind conditions across the globe. In addition, the frameless sliding doors have successfully passed water resistance testing up to 22psf, the highest level on the market.“These tests have been extremely valuable in furthering our expertise and will allow us to offer our customers in hurricane regions sophisticated architectural options,” says Beat Guhl, CEO and owner of Sky-Frame. “We have set very ambitious goals to break into new dimensions that to-date, have not been available.”Hurricane’s 91-inch (wide) x 138-inch (high) panels are one of the largest hurricane-rated sliding doors in the world and can be motorized or manually operated with a wide range of opening options. Multi-tracks allow an unlimited number of sliding doors and windows to be installed next to each other. A slim 1-1⁄8-inch sight line offers an unbounded spatial experience for exceptional architectural creations and spectacular views.“We are thrilled to finally offer the highest-certified and highest-quality hurricane glass to our clients,” says Nic Neumann, CEO of Sky-Frame North America, Canada, and the Caribbean Islands. “We will go into full production shortly, to fulfill all of the orders on our waiting list for renovations as well new-build homes in hurricane regions.”U.S. Media ContactLisa Bernfeld, Christine Andersonlisa@communicationartsinc.comca@communicationartsinc.comTel. (310) 556-3227A view, not a window – About Sky-FrameSky-Frame’s immense passion and in-depth understanding of architecture, spatial design, and technology has made it the leading international supplier of frameless sliding window systems. The large, flush-fitted glass panels eliminate the boundary between indoors and outdoors and create entirely unique living experiences in free-flowing spaces. The owner-operated company with a development and production location in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, employs 170 people and has branches in Rothrist, Antwerp, Vienna, Milan, and Los Angeles. Ever since the first Sky-Frame window was installed in 2002, the Swiss company has helped to make more than 6,000 individual lifestyle dreams come true on six continents. www.sky-frame.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.