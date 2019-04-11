Wiselink named Riedon’s Top Distributor in Asia

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For its outstanding performance and service excellence, Wiselink has been named the Top Distributor in Asia by Riedon Inc, US based manufacturer specializing in resistors and current sense shunts.“We are proud to be Riedon’s Top Distributor in Asia,” said Robert Lim, Chief Executive Officer, Wiselink. “This recognition not only honours the team’s hard work, but also testifies of a highly successful partnership between the two companies. “Riedon is a leading manufacturer of resistors that boasts resistive solutions including high voltage, high pulse, high power and custom precision capabilities. Apart from resistors, Riedon also offers current sense shunts.This year marks the fourth year since Wiselink became a distributor for Riedon. Its superior sales performance has earned its honours as the Top Distributor in Asia and the recognition underscores Wiselink’s commitment in delivering quality products to its customers.“Wiselink has been an incredible distributor for Riedon. Ever since Wiselink was added to our distribution network, we are amazed at their level of service excellence towards our customers. They always go the extra mile for our customers and I am so happy to have Wiselink as our distributor.” Frieda Hovsepian, Vice President of Sales and Marketing added.All of Riedon’s products are available through Wiselink. Drop an email to sales@wiselink.com.sg to find out more.About WiselinkEstablished since 1993, Wiselink is one of Asia’s leading distributor of electronic components. Serving both the industrial and commercial users of electronics components, Wiselink’s definitive focus on product quality and delivery of superior customer service assures the customers through all stages of the design-production cycle. Wiselink operates in 4 countries, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and China.Connect with Wiselink on Facebook Connect with Wiselink on LinkedIn About Riedon Inc.For more than 45 years, since its formation in 1960, Riedon has been at the cutting edge of resistive solutions, supplying Wirewound, Thick & Thin Film, and also Foil resistive products to industries as diverse as Aerospace, Military and Instrumentation. Riedon employs more than 130 team members worldwide and has manufacturing, technical support and sales facilities in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Mexico.Media Contactmedia@wiselink.com.sg



