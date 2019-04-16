“Best Tech For Me” Could Be Your Next Favorite Tech App On Your Smart Phone

Best Tech ~ Best Life

20 Years Later Life Moves From ‘Business @ The Speed Of Thought’ To ‘Business At The Speed Of Alerts’ And This Is Shaping The New Global Digital Tech Society!

This is a total game changer that will disrupt tech companies old marketing strategies and influence how millions of busy tech consumers get notified about the best technology to live better lives!” — Peter R. Klein - BTFM App Consumer

ALPHARETTA , GA, USA, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1999 Bill Gates published a book about Corporate America called ‘Business @ The Speed Of Thought’ that discussed “…how business and technology are integrated, and explains how digital infrastructures and information networks can help someone get an edge on the competition.”

Now 20 years later with the evolution of a global digital society and speed of life Best Tech For Me believes it is now Business @ The Speed Of Alerts! As a curator of the Best Technology that promotes the power to live your best life - Best Tech For Me will bridge the Top 100 consumer tech companies and their products to the interest of millions of people that desire to be notified by an alerted on their phone for;

1. New Tech Products, Apps and Services

2. Special or Exclusive Pricing Discounts

3. Unforgettable BOGO Offers and So Much More

Our vision is to be the #1 App to alert tech consumers with amazing info and offers of their choosing.

Our purpose is to present the best valued hub of discounted technology that fits the diverse connected lifestyles of a growing global digital society.

Our mission, as a company with a Christian heart, is to give back to the ‘less fortunate’ individuals and communities, “FREE Technology” to live better lives - “Mission Better Life!”

Experience “Best Life TV”, Blog, and Events tabs for exciting info, news, and FREE Tech Fridays.

Here are some key links for your viewing pleasure;

Download "Best Tech For Me" App

Enjoy Featured Best Tech Videos With Special Offers

Experience "Best Life" TV

Please note our official launch date is on this Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST. Until then you might see sample products, videos, as place holders until launch date. A special thank you to all our launch partners and tech companies that will be apart of a unique day in tech history!

The Perfect Win/Win;

Over the next 8 months we see a perfect Win/Win for both tech companies and tech consumers. By the end of 2019 and beyond “Best Tech For Me” will help tech companies worldwide move millions of the best tech products at awesome discount pricing to millions of tech consumers. The best tech at a great price while saving lots of money and time by alert notification...maybe Best Tech For Me could be an award winning app that empowered people to live their best life through technology.

