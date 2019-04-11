Kallen Diggs Protects the Environment With an eBook Giveaway for Earth Day

Book publishers don't cut down trees to make eBooks. So, why not choose to save the environment by reading more eBooks?

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1970, Earth Day has been celebrated in over 190 countries to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The holiday was inspired by an unfortunate three million gallon oil spill in 1969. Thousands of seabirds, dolphins, seals, and sea lions died because of the event.

Earth Day has become an annual worldwide reminder to care and protect our environment. Anyone can make a difference by being conscious about how their decisions affect the environment.

"A single holiday won't assist humanity in developing an attitude that we desperately need in our daily lives," says Kallen Diggs (Podcast Host of Reaching The Finish Line).

Nevertheless, such an holiday can be a great way to start becoming more conscious of our decisions. Not only will more people remember Earth Day, but they will be more conscious over time about protecting the environment. The National Institutes of Health discovered that it takes an average of 66 days to form a habit, which suggests that a person can stay committed after nine and a half weeks.

As an author, Kallen became more environmentally conscious by publishing his second book, Reaching The Finish Line: How to Thrive in the Generation Y Era, only as an eBook and audiobook.

For Earth Day, he's launching an eBook giveaway to avoid polluting environment, while offering participants a chance to win three noteworthy books that will improve their life in different areas.

The giveaway bundle includes the following eBooks:

The New York Times Bestseller

Who's In Your Room?: The Secret to Creating Your Best Life [Dr. Ivan Misner]

The Winner of the Benjamin Franklin Award [IBPA] & Winner of the Foreword Indies

The Journey of Not Knowing: How 21st Century Leaders Can Chart a Course When There Is None [Julie Benezet]

The Kobo International Bestseller & A Huffington Post Recommended Book

Reaching The Finish Line: A Practical Guide to Discovering The Champion in You [Kallen Diggs]

You can participate in the giveaway and maximize your chances of winning by visiting the eBook giveaway page.

The eBook giveaway starts on Thursday, April 11th @ 9am ET and ends on Sunday, April 21st @ 8pm ET. The winners will be announced on Earth Day.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.