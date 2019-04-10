1st United Credit Union offers a free, online tool to help their San Francisco East Bay Area

CA, USA, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Area Credit Union Offers Online Money Management Tool 1st United Credit Union offers a free, online tool to help their San Francisco East Bay Area members manage their finances. Money Manager allows members to view and manage all of their financial accounts in one place, taking control of where their money goes.The latest offering from the Bay Area Credit Union is a free service that will offer members a complete view of their accounts with 1st United and other banks or financial institutions. The intuitive service makes it easy for users to set goals and alerts to keep savers on track to meet their long-term financial goals.Now Offering an Easy Way for Credit Union Members to Manage Finances OnlineMoney Manager from 1st United Credit Union can help members manage finances in 5 beneficial ways:1. Tracking MoneyBecause Money Manager connects with more than 12,000 financial institutions worldwide, members can easily access information from both inside and outside of the credit union. The tool allows members to add their income, credit card balances, loans, and investment accounts in one convenient place.2. Creating a Basic BudgetThe online tool features a Budget tab that allows members to create an individualized budget and set spending limits on groceries, transportation, gas dining out, clothing, and more.3. Setting GoalsThe Money Manager Goals tab allows members to choose a specific type of savings goal or create their own. Choose a deadline for the goal and the tool will calculate how much needs to go towards the goal each month, tracking progress along the way.4. Creating AlertsMoney Manager offers account alerts by text or email to notify members about important information regarding their finances.5. Watching ProgressThe Money Manager dashboard page offers an excellent opportunity for members to watch their progress, monitor goals, and adjust spending as needed.Become a Member of 1st United & Set Up a Money Manager AccountMembers of the Bay Area Credit Union have free access to the Money Manager tool. They can simply set up an account, watch the helpful how-to videos, and take back control of their finances. For extra assistance contact a nearby 1st United Credit Union branch.Contact 1st United Credit UnionLisha Fabris, Communications Manager1st United Credit Union(925) 598-4782lfabris@1stunitedcu.orgAbout 1st United Credit Union1st United Credit Union, the first and oldest credit union in the Bay area, has worked for over 85 years to provide simpler, faster, and friendlier financial services and products like Money Manager. Their fast, tech-savvy experience creates a local banking alternative that doesn’t sacrifice personal one-to-one service or the latest banking technology. 1st United offers an approachable financial institution that still believes in neighborly banking. Find them in Alameda, Berkeley, Castro Valley, Fremont, Hayward, Oakland, Pleasanton, and San Leandro.



