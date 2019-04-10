Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Dual-phase Steel Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Dual-phase Steel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 10, 2019

Description

Dual-phase Steel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

This report focuses on Dual-phase Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dual-phase Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 

ArcelorMittal 
Thyssenkrupp 
Swedish Steel（SSAB） 
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 
Baosteel Group 
Kobe Steel 
POSCO 
...

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Hot-Rolled Dual-Phase Steel 
Cold Rolled Dual-Phase Steel

Segment by Application 
Automotive 
Ship 
Aviation 
Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 
1 Dual-phase Steel Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dual-phase Steel 
1.2 Dual-phase Steel Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Hot-Rolled Dual-Phase Steel 
1.2.3 Cold Rolled Dual-Phase Steel 
1.3 Dual-phase Steel Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Dual-phase Steel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Automotive 
1.3.3 Ship 
1.3.4 Aviation 
1.3.5 Others 
1.3 Global Dual-phase Steel Market by Region 
1.3.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Market Size Region 
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4 Global Dual-phase Steel Market Size 
1.4.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Dual-phase Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.3 Global Dual-phase Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.4 Manufacturers Dual-phase Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 
2.5 Dual-phase Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Dual-phase Steel Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Dual-phase Steel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dual-phase Steel Business 
7.1 ArcelorMittal 
7.1.1 ArcelorMittal Dual-phase Steel Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Dual-phase Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Thyssenkrupp 
7.2.1 Thyssenkrupp Dual-phase Steel Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Thyssenkrupp Dual-phase Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 Swedish Steel（SSAB） 
7.3.1 Swedish Steel（SSAB） Dual-phase Steel Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 Swedish Steel（SSAB） Dual-phase Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 
7.4.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Dual-phase Steel Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Dual-phase Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 Baosteel Group 
7.5.1 Baosteel Group Dual-phase Steel Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 Baosteel Group Dual-phase Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.6 Kobe Steel 
7.6.1 Kobe Steel Dual-phase Steel Production Sites and Area Served 
7.6.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.6.3 Kobe Steel Dual-phase Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.7 POSCO 
7.7.1 POSCO Dual-phase Steel Production Sites and Area Served 
7.7.2 Dual-phase Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.7.3 POSCO Dual-phase Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

