Win one of the first 10 flights on Spain’s first outdoor simulator

Fly4Real brings outdoor skydiving simulators to Spain Fly4Real launches competition

We're very excited to be bringing the first outdoor skydiving simulator to Spain and wish everyone who enters our competition lots of luck. ” — Allan Hewitt, Fly4Real Director

CAMPILLOS, MALAGA, SPAIN, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fly4Real is bringing Spain’s first outdoor skydiving simulator to the Malaga province next month and have launched a competition to win the first 10 flights. All you have to do to enter is send them an email, or fill out the contact form on their website www.fly-4-real.com before the 26th of April.A skydiving simulator allows visitors to fly on a column of air, without a parachute. It simulates the freefall portion of a skydive, and is an addictive, exciting and thrilling experience. It's the perfect way to find out what skydiving feels like without jumping from an aeroplane.Anyone from 5 to 95 years old can safely enjoy the thrill of flying and as long as you’re reasonable fit and healthy, age is no barrier.Located at KartCenter Campillos in the Malaga province, Fly4Real’s outdoor simulator will be an exciting new addition to the tourist attractions in Andalucia.To be one of the very first people to try an outdoor skydiving simulator in Spain enter their competition to win one of the first ten flights. They are giving away ten 48,000 foot freefall flights, their recommended option for beginners who are trying out a skydiving simulator for the first time.The competition will run until the 26th of April. To enter, send an email to info@fly-4-real.com or visit the website www.fly-4-real.com Ten winners will be selected at random from the entries, and the winners will be announced on Monday 29th April and be notified by email. Flights will be arranged in the opening week from the 1st of May.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.