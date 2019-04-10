Blankstone Sington Goes Live with Dion Wealth Intelligence Client Portal

Blankstone Sington, an Investment Management,Stockbroking firm in Liverpool, have successfully launched Dion's Wealth Management Client Portal to end investors.

We are excited to be able to offer our clients the opportunity to view & retrieve information relating to their Investment activity electronically. Dion has raised the bar with their WIN platform.” — Neil Turner, CEO, Blankstone Sington

LEICESTER, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10 April 2019(UK): Dion Global Solutions (Dion | BSE: 526927) the leading supplier of modular Wealth Management solutions in the U.K., today announced that Blankstone Sington , an independent Investment Management and Stockbroking firm based in Liverpool, have successfully launched their Client Portal to end investors. The Client Portal is provided and hosted by Dion as part of their Wealth Intelligence (WIN) platform Blankstone Sington and Dion have worked in partnership together since 1994, with the firm already benefiting from full front to back office solutions provided by Dion as part of their platform of Wealth Management modules. Dion announced their launch of the Wealth Intelligence platform in March 2018 and followed this up with the official unveiling at their Annual Wealth management Conference in September. The Wealth Intelligence platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is a modular, data source agnostic solution providing a great deal of flexibility to user firms.Blankstone Sington will roll out the Client Portal to all of their clients and intermediaries. The portal works seamlessly with the rest of the WIN platform and is built on latest technologies and integration tools allowing it to communicate with external data sources too. The widget-based portal can be configured by the firm to their preferred branding as well as that of an intermediary if preferred. Screen layouts can be tailored at a firm or individual investor level. Accessibility on the move is empowered by the omnichannel delivery via tablet or mobile phone.The portal allows end investors to view their portfolios and investment activity at a glance as well as to take advantage of reports being delivered in PDF form saving on paper and postage unless that is a preferred option. Investment Managers also have the facility to communicate with their end investors.Neil Turner, Chief Executive Officer at Blankstone Sington said “We are excited to be able to offer our clients the opportunity to view and retrieve information relating to their Investment activity electronically. Whilst we retain our core values of bespoke and face to face services to our clients, we also recognise that our investors want to use modern communication methods too. Dion has raised the bar with their Wealth Intelligence platform and our trusted relationship with them makes it easy to select them to provide further services to our firm”.Kean Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Dion Global Solutions commented “We are delighted that Blankstone Sington have launched our Client Portal to their end investors. We have invested heavily in this area recently having offered a portal to our firms for over 10 years now and see this part of our Wealth Intelligence platform as an exciting opportunity for us in the Wealth space. We have recently signed up another leading name to the portal and will be announcing this launch shortly. Working with Blankstone Sington is an absolute pleasure and we look forward to continuing our partnership in future years”.About Blankstone SingtonLiverpool based Investment Managers and Stockbrokers Blankstone Sington was founded by Michael Blankstone along with his business partner Reggie Sington in 1976. An independently owned private client boutique that’s not lost sight of its heritage in traditional stockbroking, but has evolved into a modern, forward thinking investment manager. As a firm they reflect the same determination, entrepreneurial spirit and “can do” attitude that have cemented Liverpool’s place in the history books.About Dion Global SolutionsDion Global Solutions is a trusted global financial technology company with expertise in building software, solutions for wealth management & asset administration; retail & institutional trading and settlements; FATCA, CRS & other tax compliances; and GRC audit. With a presence in 13 cities across 8 countries, we have grown into a leading global financial technology solutions provider. We have over 250 clients in 10 countries supported by a worldwide staff of 300, including more than 200 in product development. For more information, visit dionglobal.com



